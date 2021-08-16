Switch vs Wii Sales Comparison - July 2021 - Sales

Video game industry-tracking firm The NPD Group has revealed the best-selling video games in the United States for the month of July 2021. The best-selling video game during July was the entertaining remaster of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword and it was followed by the latest Call of Duty game, Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War. The PlayStation 5 was the most successful console regarding dollar sales while the Nintendo Switch shifted the most units. Games Beat reports that it was the best July for video game and hardware sales since 2008.