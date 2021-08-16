Pa. pushing free weekly COVID testing and vaccine clinics to ensure a safe school year
Pennsylvania officials are hoping a mix of COVID vaccinations and regular testing will allow schools to safely open up and stay open for the rapidly approaching school year. Just in time for the reopening of schools — Berks County districts will welcome back students between Aug. 23 and Aug. 30 — the COVID-19 pandemic has surged into a new wave thanks to the hyper-infectious delta variant and lagging vaccination rates.www.timesherald.com
