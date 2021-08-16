The Front Lines of the Climate Crisis from the Perspective of a Disasterologist
On Cool Science Radio, Dr Samantha Montano, an assistant professor of emergency management at Massachusetts Maritime Academy comes on the show. In her new book, Disasterology: Dispatches from the Front Lines of the Climate Crisis, Dr. Montano explains why we aren’t doing enough to prevent or prepare for disasters now that climate change is contributing to the disruption of ecosystems and worsening disasters.www.kpcw.org
