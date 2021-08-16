Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

The Front Lines of the Climate Crisis from the Perspective of a Disasterologist

By Lynn Ware Peek, John Wells
Posted by 
KPCW
KPCW
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Cool Science Radio, Dr Samantha Montano, an assistant professor of emergency management at Massachusetts Maritime Academy comes on the show. In her new book, Disasterology: Dispatches from the Front Lines of the Climate Crisis, Dr. Montano explains why we aren’t doing enough to prevent or prepare for disasters now that climate change is contributing to the disruption of ecosystems and worsening disasters.

www.kpcw.org

Comments / 0

KPCW

KPCW

Park City, UT
1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
310K+
Views
ABOUT

KPCW's Mission is to serve Summit and Wasatch Counties with local news, information, entertainment and emergency alerts through its broadcast signal and digital media platforms.

 https://www.kpcw.org/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Emergency Management
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Science
Related
Environmentdawsonnews.com

Guest column: The climate crisis, an existential threat

An article in the January 2020 journal BioScience, endorsed by more than 11,000 scientists worldwide, stated that “the climate crisis has arrived” and that an “immense increase of scale in endeavors to conserve our biosphere is needed to avoid untold suffering due to the climate crisis.”. For years, scientists have...
EnvironmentPosted by
CNN

Stop blaming yourself for the climate crisis

John D. Sutter is a CNN contributor, National Geographic Explorer and MIT science journalism fellow. He is director of the forthcoming BASELINE documentary series, which is visiting four locations on the front lines of the climate crisis every five years until 2050. Visit the project's website. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion at CNN.
EnvironmentAlbany Herald

Key takeaways from the UN report on the climate crisis

Monday's report from the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) represents the most comprehensive and conclusive "state of the science" on the climate crisis: why it is happening, how it is impacting every region of the planet, how much worse things are set to get and what must be done to avoid the worst consequences.
Environmentmarketplace.org

Pandemic moves are complicating the climate crisis

We’re picking up some of the apocalyptic themes from yesterday to talk about the drought and wildfires throughout the Western U.S., and how the folks who left the cities in the pandemic are dealing with them. Oh, and the climate threats to the gulf stream. The dark place sting does make an appearance. It’s not all bad though: There’s a new moon and a meteor shower next week, and we get to play another round of our favorite game, Half Full/Half Empty.
Iowa Statethegazette.com

Iowa is witnessing a climate crisis

The U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released its sixth state-of-the-science report, and it should be alarming for Iowa, the nation and the world. Climate change is powerfully upon us with heat waves, ice melts and extreme events occurring much more frequently and intensely than originally projected. In California, Greece and Turkey, climate change is evidenced by unprecedented wildfires. In British Columbia, Seattle and the Northwest, it caused a heat wave so severe the human signature of greenhouse gases was unmistakable. In Belgium, Germany, China and Omaha, climate change manifests in extreme rainfall and flooding.
EnvironmentBrunswick News

Causes of the climate crisis must be addressed

While it was encouraging to see the recent editorial advising concern about climate change, it was disturbing to witness the continued negligence about the causes — primarily the combustion of fossil fuels. At this stage in the increasingly catastrophic consequences of humanity’s disruption of Earth’s climate, it is especially urgent...
Sarasota, FLHerald Tribune

THE FUTURIST: Climate crisis: From denial to disconnection

If you read this newspaper, any other newspaper, or watch the news on television, you know that we have entered a climate crisis that is deadly real. It can no longer be denied. Here are just a few stories from this summer:. • The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change of...
Environmentmediamilwaukee.com

THE CLIMATE CHANGE CRISIS: A Serious Debate

We are amidst a global crisis. Many environmental anomalies have occurred the past several months, and frequently these topics of debate and concern have been brought to international governments. Governments and industries are trying harder, where applicable, but our climate goals will never be met unless consumers can change our habits. Especially those in America.
EnvironmentCouncil on Foreign Relations

The Climate Crisis Is Rooted in the Human Condition

August 17, 2021 12:57 pm (EST) In my weekly column for World Politics Review, I write about the dire takeaways from the recent IPCC report on the state of Earth’s climate, the obstacles that stand in the way of meaningful climate action, and why there is still hope for global efforts to contain carbon emissions.
Environmenttribuneledgernews.com

UNICEF sees a billion children at extreme risk from climate crisis

New York — A climate report issued by UNICEF on Friday sees some one billion children at an extremely high risk from the climate crisis. The report - "The Climate Crisis Is a Child Rights Crisis" - rates 33 countries as “extremely high-risk.”. Among those countries are India, Nigeria, the...
Environmentnatureworldnews.com

Worsening Climate Crisis May Intensify Global Water Shortage, Says New Report

According to the most extensive evaluation of climate research to date, water issues - drought, with its attendant wildfires and flooding - are expected to grow considerably worse throughout the planet as climate crisis intensifies. IPCC Report. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change says global warming of at least 1.5...
EnvironmentSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

The Ethical Life podcast: How can we move from despair to action in climate change fight?

Episode 19: Richard Kyte and Scott Rada discuss the recent report about the climate and what actions we can take to possibly avoid a catastrophe. Next, they talk about the compassion fatigue many health care providers feel as COVID cases spike yet again. And in the third segment, they debate whether homeowners hold opinions that are hurting the availability of affordable housing.
EnvironmentPhys.org

Global economic policies driving toward a climate crisis

International research into global climate models involving the Institute of Environmental Science and Technology of the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (ICTA-UAB) shows that current worldwide economic policies are in danger of leading nations away from emission and global warming targets. The study, carried out by leading international academics and published...
Agriculturearxiv.org

Computing Research for the Climate Crisis

Nadya Bliss, Elizabeth Bradley, Claire Monteleoni, Ilkay Altintas, Kyri Baker, Sujata Banerjee, Andrew A. Chien, Thomas Dietterich, Ian Foster, Carla P. Gomes, Chandra Krintz, Jessica Seddon, Regan Zane. Climate change is an existential threat to the United States and the world. Inevitably, computing will play a key role in mitigation,...
Minnesota StateWTIP

A Minnesota perspective on the recent UN climate report

The UN climate report that was recently released is pretty bleak, basically stating we’re running out of time to avert major climate disaster. Prof. Heidi Roop of the department of soil, water, and climate at the University of Minnesota joined Julie to explain the report's findings. WTIP's The Roadhouse is...
Environmenthillcountryalliance.org

Climate change is intensifying the water cycle, new IPCC report finds

He Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, a group of the world’s leading climate scientists, released its sixth climate assessment on Monday. The 1,300-page paper is the most comprehensive, up-to-date report yet on the physical science of climate change, synthesizing the findings of thousands of recent publications. The report paints an...

Comments / 0

Community Policy