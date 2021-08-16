The Front Lines of the Climate Crisis from the Perspective of a Disasterologist

We’re picking up some of the apocalyptic themes from yesterday to talk about the drought and wildfires throughout the Western U.S., and how the folks who left the cities in the pandemic are dealing with them. Oh, and the climate threats to the gulf stream. The dark place sting does make an appearance. It’s not all bad though: There’s a new moon and a meteor shower next week, and we get to play another round of our favorite game, Half Full/Half Empty.