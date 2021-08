Over the weekend, longtime radio broadcaster Joe Angel, the winner of the Herb Armstrong Award for non-uniformed personnel, was inducted into the Orioles Hall of Fame. Angel spent 19 seasons over three stints with the Orioles as a radio broadcaster before retiring after the 2018 season, completing the final 15 years of his 42-year broadcasting career in Baltimore. He recently sat down with Geoff Arnold and Brett Hollander to discuss how he got started as a broadcaster, how his infamous catch phrases came about, what team he likes the least, and what retirement has been like.