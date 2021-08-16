UofL opens new residence hall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – The University of Louisville on Monday officially opened a new, state-of-the-art 452-bed residence hall on Belknap Campus. “By cutting this ribbon today, we are beginning an exciting new era for UofL students on Belknap Campus,” said UofL President Neeli Bendapudi. “Not only are we welcoming back students, many of whom have been learning virtually due to COVID-19, we are presenting our first-year students with a thoroughly modern residence hall designed to help them achieve success.”www.kentuckytoday.com
