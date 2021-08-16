2021 Pebble Beach: The Concept Lawn Shines Once Again

Years ago, to prove to certain members of the European automotive press that the cars of Pebble Beach were not just delicate objects kept in hermetically sealed glass cases, Concours organizers established The Tour. It's a 70-or-so-mile trip around Monterey, down to Big Sur and back at full-wallop, just to show that these cars really can do that stuff. And they do, every year. Most of the entries in the Pebble Beach Concours line up Thursday morning before the big show and roar off through the hills of the Monterey Peninsula then down the coast on Highway 1 and back and almost all of them make it. Come Sunday they're all polished and presented on the 18th green, none the worse for wear. In fact, judges specifically don't take points off for anything that might result from "driving," since that's what cars were meant to do.