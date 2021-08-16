Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Pakistanis aren't rejoicing over the triumph of the Taliban

By Hamid Mir
ncadvertiser.com
 4 days ago

I am sure there are many in the United States or Europe who would expect the news of the Afghan Taliban's triumph to trigger euphoria in Pakistan. There are those in the West who have depicted the Taliban as a sort of Pakistani creation or parasite - and, as with every oversimplification, there is some truth to this. Over the past two decades there have been elements in the Pakistani military, government and society that offered logistical and material support to the Afghan Taliban.

www.ncadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hamid Mir
Person
Ayman Al Zawahiri
Person
Asad Umar
Person
Imran Khan
Person
Hamid Karzai
Person
Ashraf Ghani
Person
Pervez Musharraf
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pakistan People#Pakistanis#The Afghan Taliban#The Pakistan Army#The Post#Al Qaeda#Tehrik E Taliban#Cnn#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
India
Related
Economykitco.com

Afghanistan's gold stash is out of the Taliban's reach

(Kitco News) Even though the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan was rapid, it is not likely the militants will get their hands on the central bank's $10 billion in assets, including the $1.3 billion in gold reserves. The reason is that most of the $10 billion worth of assets are stored...
Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

Taliban now says they’ll let Americans, Afghans leave after beating, blocking evacuees

The Taliban claimed on Tuesday they are committed to stop blocking people from getting to the Hamid Karzai International Airport — where U.S. troops are evacuating Americans and Afghans from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan — after reports that they set up checkpoints around the airport, turned people back, and in some cases beat and whipped those attempting to get through.
Middle EastPosted by
The Independent

Afghan female entrepreneur confronts the Taliban over women’s rights, as signs of former brutality emerge

On Wednesday, just days after the Taliban take-over of Afghanistan, Asiya, decided to leave her home and talk to the Taliban. She got dressed, put on her red lipstick and left. She went live on Instagram to encourage her friends to get out and show to the Taliban that they are “no more the women who were sitting at home and accepting their restrictive rules”.Asiya, now 22, lives in the Afghan capital, Kabul, where in recent years she trained as a lawyer and set up three businesses. She is fearful the hard won progress on women’s rights will be...
MilitaryTelegraph

Diary of a British soldier in Afghanistan: ‘We’re on joint patrol with the Taliban, it’s surreal’

British paratroopers in Afghanistan have found themselves effectively on “joint patrol” with the Taliban who killed their friends, soldiers have said. The Telegraph has been speaking over the past week to servicemen from 16 Air Assault Brigade’s 2 Para who are on the frontline in Kabul as part of Operation Pitting, the UK’s effort to rescue British nationals and eligible Afghans.
Middle EastWashington Post

Pakistan’s hand in the Taliban’s victory

You’re reading an excerpt from the Today’s WorldView newsletter. Sign up to get the rest free, including news from around the globe, interesting ideas and opinions to know, sent to your inbox every weekday. As the Taliban swept across neighboring Afghanistan, some Pakistanis saw it as a reason to celebrate....
Middle EastPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

UAE says Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is in the country

KABUL, Afghanistan — (AP) — The United Arab Emirates says it has accepted Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his family for “humanitarian considerations.”. Ghani fled Afghanistan just as the Taliban approached Kabul. The statement carried by the UAE’s state-run WAM news agency on Wednesday did not say where Ghani was...
Afghanistanbirminghamnews.net

Islamabad in contact with Taliban, says Pak envoy

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 20 (ANI): Pakistan's Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan has said that Islamabad was in contact with the Taliban, adding that it wished for an inclusive government in the neighbouring country. "We are in contact with the Taliban," Khan said in an interview, reported The News International.
Technologyncadvertiser.com

How a technology revolution powered the Taliban's return

When the Taliban was last in control of Afghanistan, the world used cellphones for voice calls, the Internet was accessed from desktop computers over copper phone lines, and digital photography was in its infancy. But within a few years of defeat by the U.S. military in 2001, the militant Islamists...
PoliticsAOL Corp

Who are the Taliban today?

After the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan some 25 years ago, Americans became accustomed to news of public executions, bans on everything from televisions to kite flying, and brutal repression of women. Now, just days after they retook the country, it has come as a surprise to many in...
Foreign PolicyWashington Post

After Taliban triumph, Biden faces even greater test in preventing extremist resurgence in Afghanistan

Even before the Taliban’s stunning takeover this week, American military and intelligence officials were racing to devise plans for containing extremist threats emanating from Afghanistan, a task they knew would be more difficult following completion of President Biden’s order to withdraw U.S. forces. Now, as the militants commandeer Afghanistan’s security...
Politicsncadvertiser.com

Next Up: Taliban 2.0 versus Afghanistan 2.0

Is there really a Taliban 2.0? At the triumphant insurgent group's first press conference in Kabul, a spokesman promised something akin to sweet reasonableness, in turn prompting something akin to optimism that the militia's mindset has changed over the past 20 years. Listen! They're talking about allowing women to work!
PoliticsWashington Post

Why the Taliban’s Triumph Is Fueling Fear of an al-Qaeda Revival

The victory of the Taliban in Afghanistan revives a familiar worry: the country remains home to some parts of al-Qaeda, the terrorist group that attacked the U.S. on Sept. 11, 2001. While its core of fighters in the country has been diminished, the South Asian country’s rugged landscape and its 2,600-kilometer (1,600-mile) border with Pakistan makes it an ideal hiding place for militants from al-Qaeda and other groups, including Islamic State. Though the Taliban has pledged not to allow jihadi fighters to use the country to threaten the security of the U.S. or its allies, ties between the Taliban and al-Qaeda remain close through shared ideology and intermarriage.
Worldncadvertiser.com

The agony of Afghans left behind

As scenes of desperate chaos unfold at Kabul Airport, some of us watching are heartbroken and angry, others dismayed and apprehensive. ("Raise your hand if you want this plane landing in your town," Newsmax host Steve Cortes tweeted.) And then there's a third group that can't hide its schadenfreude. These are the Russian regime's star propagandists, who aren't so much celebrating the Taliban's victory - the group is still banned as terrorist in Russia - or even the defeat of the Putin regime's archenemy, the U.S., as they are relishing in the plight of those Afghans who are trying to flee but facing the West's inability, and often open unwillingness, to accept them in any reasonable numbers.
WorldArkansas Online

'War over,' Taliban assure

KABUL, Afghanistan -- The Taliban vowed Tuesday to respect women's rights, forgive those who fought them and ensure Afghanistan does not become a haven for terrorists as part of a media blitz aimed at reassuring world powers and a fearful population. After a lightning offensive across Afghanistan that saw many...
Aerospace & Defensecommunitynewscorp.com

How the Taliban could rule

The Taliban refrained from celebrating the return of their deputy leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar to Afghanistan as a triumphant media event. On Wednesday, there was initially only a shaky video of his arrival at Kandahar airport. The military plane that brought him to Afghanistan bore the lettering of the Qatar Gulf State Air Force. Mullah Baradar has headed the Taliban’s political office in the capital Doha since 2019 and has spoken to diplomats from around the world.
Middle Eastnewyorkcitynews.net

Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan

Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 19 (ANI): Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who has taken refuge in the UAE, said that he is in talks to return to Afghanistan and denied the allegation that he left Kabul with suitcases full of cash, a media report said. Ghani, who left Kabul on Sunday...

Comments / 0

Community Policy