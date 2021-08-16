Cancel
The Extra Point: Why Tua Tagovailoa's Preseason Opener Was Better Than Most Realize

By Christopher Walsh
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 4 days ago
Quarterbacks have a tendency to fixate on what didn't right, rather than what was accomplished in a game.

Case in point was Tua Tagovailoa after Saturday's preseason opener against the Chicago Bears. After the exhibition he was talking about his interception. Subscribe for full article

BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

#Bears #American Football
NFLBattle Red Blog

Four Teams Headed For Disappointment

The 2021 NFL season is upon us and I’m here to potentially destroy all your hopes and dreams for your team this upcoming season. If you are a Steelers, Dolphins, Bears or Saints fan, I recommend putting on your emotional armor as this may hurt you. If your going to read this and at the end of it you feel I am completely inept and unqualified to talk football, feel free to comment.
FanSided

There is a double standard when it comes to Tua Tagovailoa

The Miami Dolphins knew that Tua Tagovailao was their guy in 2020 and they stayed put and grabbed him over Justin Herbert. It didn’t take long for the naysayers to rear their ugly heads and as Herbert progressed through a Rookie of the Year season, the pile-up on Tua Tagovailoa only got bigger.
The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa Reacts To Justin Fields’ NFL Debut

Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Fields crossed paths in college football only once. But they met on the football field as members of the Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears respectively yesterday. And Tua liked what he saw from Fields. Speaking to the media after the Bears beat the Dolphins 20-13, Tua...
Indianapolis, INchatsports.com

Tua Tagovailoa steps up to help girls ranch after disaster

Feb 25, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1). Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports. Tua Tagovailoa has a charity called the Tua Foundation. It is set up to help those in South Florida, Alabama, and his hometown of Hawai’i. This week, he was helping a girls ranch in Alabama after a devasting loss.
The Spun

Brian Flores Has A Surprising Admission On Tua Tagovailoa

When an NFL quarterback throws an interception – or fumbles the ball – most fans want the quarterback to just get out of the way. It’s not worth it to risk an injury going for the ball or a tackle of a bigger defender. Brian Flores thinks differently, though. Dolphins...
NFLtdalabamamag.com

Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa and Jaylen Waddle torched Falcons in joint practice

Tua Tagovailoa and Jaylen Waddle have rekindled the Alabama connection with the Miami Dolphins. During Wednesday’s joint practice with the Atlanta Falcons, both players torched Atlanta’s defensive secondary with their chemistry. Tagovailoa found multiple wide receivers — including Waddle — for touchdowns, while the No. 6 overall pick made defensive...
Weekly Spiral

Why Tua Tagovailoa will make a sophomore year jump

As a freshman, Tua started the second half of the championship game against Georgia. He led them to a comeback victory in overtime with a 41-yard game-winning touchdown to Devonta Smith. Coming out of Alabama, he was on pace to set many new records in college. Unfortunately, he suffered numerous injuries including a dislocated hip in the middle of the 2019 season. There were many questions about his durability during the draft process. Would Tua be the same quarterback? Will he still be explosive? Despite the concerns, the Miami Dolphins drafted him with the 5th overall pick. Although the team improved, Tua struggled in his rookie year. Now that Dolphins’ head coach Brian Flores has named Tagovailoa the starter, will he make that jump into stardom.
NFLCBS Sports

Tua Tagovailoa makes preseason debut for Dolphins, throws interception in otherwise solid outing

Tua Tagovailoa was heading toward a very good preseason opener for the Miami Dolphins. Unfortunately for the 2020 first-round pick, the ending didn't go so well. Tagovailoa threw a bad interception to Deandre Houston-Carson in the end zone early in the second quarter, taking away a strong start in the Dolphins' 20-13 preseason game loss against the Chicago bears. Tagovailoa finished 8-for-12 for 99 yards in four series before being removed from the game after nearly throwing another interception on his final pass attempt on the first play of the Dolphins fifth possession.
NFLchatsports.com

Mike Tannenbaum defends Tua Tagovailoa on Pardon My Take

DAVIE, FL - OCTOBER 5: Executive Vice President of Football Operations Mike Tannenbaum talks to the media just prior to introducing Dan Campbell as interim head coach of the Miami Dolphins on October 5, 2015 at the Miami Dolphins training facility in Davie, Florida. Campbell replaces Joe Philbin as head coach after serving five years as the teams tight ends coach. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Tua Tagovailoa’s Hip Injury: How severe was it and can he improve in Year 2?

Saturday afternoon will present another first for Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa: His first NFL preseason game, which will come against the Chicago Bears at 1 PM ET. This will be the world’s first real chance to evaluate how Tua’s surgically repaired hip has progressed since his rookie season ended with a blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills in January.
NFLESPN

Tua Tagovailoa's mistakes in Dolphins' preseason loss are 'correctable'

CHICAGO -- One bad decision marred an otherwise encouraging preseason opener for Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. After a quick three-and-out to open Saturday's game against the Chicago Bears, Tagovailoa went on a heater and completed eight consecutive passes over the Dolphins' next two series. With Miami and their quarterback...
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

What Tua Tagovailoa had to say about the Falcons

Here’s what Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had to say to the media after the joint practice with the Falcons on Wednesday:. (I wanted to ask you about tight ends. You seem to find them a lot. Is the offense geared to more opportunities for them or is it maybe a chemistry thing you have?) – “I think they do a good job of getting open out there on the field. A lot of the plays are tailored towards us going through our progressions in the quarterback room. Whoever is open, that’s really who we are trying to get the ball to. Obviously, it’s easier said than done.”

