Tuskegee city councilman Johnny Ford focused on Confederate statue's removal

A Tuskegee city councilman wants Tuskegee to remove a statue of a Confederate soldier from a downtown park. But it may not be the city's decision. Johnny Ford, a city councilman and former Tuskegee mayor, said Monday he planned to introduce a motion to have the city remove the statue at a Tuesday meeting, and said he would pursue further action, up to and including a legal challenge to a state law mandating statues 40 years and older be kept in place.