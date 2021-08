Tamron Hall is moving to a new part of the Walt Disney empire. The news and talk-show veteran, whose current program has been syndicated by Disney since its launch in the fall of 2019, will now be part of ABC News, according to a person familiar with the matter, adding another daytime talk program to the news division’s portfolio. ABC News already oversees “The View,” and has since the fall of 2014. ABC News launched a third hour of “Good Morning America” in the afternoon, which has morphed into a harder-edged news update show co-anchored by Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. A...