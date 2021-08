When Texas Democrats left the state last month for Washington, it was not only to break quorum and prevent their Republican counterparts from sending their voter suppression legislation to Greg Abbott’s desk. It was also to send a message to national leaders about the need for action at the federal level. “We are living on borrowed time in Texas,” the lawmakers wrote in a joint statement at the time. “We need Congress to act now to pass the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act to protect Texans — and all Americans — from the Trump Republicans’ nationwide war on democracy.”