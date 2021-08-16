Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

WVU, CDC gain greater insight into university students’ knowledge, attitudes and behaviors regarding mask usage

By Gailyn Markham
lootpress.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs West Virginia University kicks off a new academic year amid a recent spike in COVID-19 cases across the country, public health researchers at both WVU and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now have a better understanding of university students’ knowledge and perceptions of mask-wearing. Earlier this year,...

www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Wvu#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Face Mask
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Morgantown, WVThe Dominion Post

WVU to temporarily reinstate mask requirement in classrooms, labs

MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University is temporarily revising its masking guidelines. Beginning Aug. 18, and for the next 30 days, masks will be required for all those in classrooms, teaching and research labs on all campuses — regardless of vaccination status. In line with guidance from the Centers for Disease...
CollegesWLWT 5

Xavier University latest to mandate masks for students, staff indoors

CINCINNATI — Xavier University is the latest institution to require masks while indoors, regardless of vaccination status. The university announced Friday that it is now requiring students, employees, visitors and contractors to wear a mask when indoors in a campus building, including all classrooms, lab spaces and offices. The new...
Athens, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Concord University to require masks for all students and staff

ATHENS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Concord University has announced that it will require all students and staff to wear face masks for the upcoming fall semester. The University says that effective immediately, masks are required for all individuals who have and have not been vaccinated against COVID-19. Masks will only be required indoors and not outdoors.
Topeka, KSKWCH.com

Washburn University mandates indoor mask usage, even if vaccinated

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University has mandated that all students, faculty and staff wear masks indoors, even if they are vaccinated. Washburn University says it has worked diligently throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to protect the community. As a result, it said it has had few cases of the virus on campus. The University has consistently relied on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Shawnee Co. Health Department to prevent the spread of the disease.
Duquesne, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Duquesne University orders all students, employees, visitors to 'mask up'

Duquesne University is imposing a mask mandate for all students, faculty, staff and others on campus — effective Friday, vaccinated or not — as a precaution against COVID-19 infections with students about to arrive for fall semester. A message Wednesday delivered to the campus with 8,800 students calls the move...
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
Tribune-Review

Duquesne University invokes mask mandate as students head to campus

Citing a troubling increase in covid-19 infections regionally, Duquesne University announced Wednesday it is invoking a temporary mask mandate, effective Friday. The Pittsburgh university, which has required covid-19 vaccines as a condition of attendance this fall, said officials are requiring all individuals on campus to mask indoors, both in public spaces and when they are in groups.
EducationPosted by
CBS Baltimore

State Department Of Education Recommends Indoor Mask Usage In Schools

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With weeks to go before school resumes, state education and health officials are recommending that schools implement mask mandates for everyone 2 and up, regardless of vaccination status. In a document, “K-12 School and Child Care COVID-19 Guidance,” released Friday, Maryland State Department of Education officials said each local school system, private school and child care program can set its own policies and procedures for their buildings, students, teachers and staff. But the departments of health and education recommend school officials work with their local health departments to determine which multiple prevention strategies to use together consistently. The document also recommends in-person learning at full capacity. In recent days, school systems in the area have largely aligned with federal guidelines, which also call for universal masking. Howard County schools have gone a step further and required employees to get vaccinated. For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.
KidsOroville Mercury-Register

Letter: CDC supports masks for teachers, students

It is disturbing to me and many others to see the misuse of scientific reference to bolster policies that will endanger our children. Paula Garcia’s letter of August 11 suggests that recent CDC studies suggest masks do not reduce transmission. The CDC site says “CDC recommends universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.”
Oxford, OHmiamistudent.net

Students both protest and praise university mask mandate

Miami University will require face coverings indoors for the fall semester regardless of vaccination status. Students have expressed both opposition to and support for the decision. The same day the mandate was announced, Miami University College Republicans (CRs) created a petition urging the university to end the mask mandate. The...
Educationthesuntimesnews.com

State Strongly Recommends Universal Masking for Students

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has issued updated recommendations for schools designed to help prevent transmission of COVID-19 within school buildings, reduce disruptions to in-person learning and help protect vulnerable individuals and individuals who are not fully vaccinated. Because many students have yet to be vaccinated and students under age 12 are not yet eligible, layered prevention measures, including universal masking, must be put in place for consistent in-person learning to keep kids, staff, and families safe.
Fort Wayne, INWOWO News

NACS Superintendent encouraging mask usage in students

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The superintendent of Northwest Allen County Schools is asking parents to have their kids mask up for school, despite a school district policy that makes it optional. According to the Journal Gazette, Superintendent Chris Himsel sent an email to parents over the weekend saying that the...
Auburn, ALwrbl.com

Auburn University students head back to classes masked up

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn University students are heading back to the classroom this morning. Anyone vaccinated or unvaccinated, who are in university buildings or on university transportation, including Tiger Transit, will need to wear a mask or face covering. With the recent rise in COVID-19 cases, Auburn University President...
EducationPosted by
The 74

CDC: Students Wearing Masks No Longer Need Quarantine, Even if ‘Close Contact’

Some key absences complicated the return to school in Wayne Township, Indiana: 461 to be exact. After just eight days in classrooms, 37 positive coronavirus cases in the 16,000-student district outside Indianapolis had triggered hundreds of student quarantines, forcing young people to miss out on classes and extracurriculars. Superintendent Jeff Butts knew he had to […]
Louisiana StatePosted by
Audacy

University educators to call police if students don't mask up correctly

As classes get started at Louisiana State University (LSU), professors are advised to call the cops if students don't comply with COVID rules. "Be aware that there is a mask mandate on campus throughout the entire semester. This means that everyone must appropriately wear and appropriate mask during class," one professor wrote in a welcome letter to student.

Comments / 0

Community Policy