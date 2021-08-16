NAIFA and WebCE Announce Educational Partnership to Benefit Members in the Financial Services Industry

Collegis to Become the University’s Comprehensive Technology Management Partner Supporting Transformative Change in a Five-Year Partnership Extension. Collegis Education, a leader in technology-enabled higher education services to help universities grow enrollments, deliver quality learning and strategically manage technology, is pleased to announce the expansion and extension of its partnership with Cabrini University to become its comprehensive technology management partner. Since 2017, Collegis has been delivering enrollment growth and technology management solutions to Cabrini to help the institution stabilize, standardize and transform its operations and deliver long-term growth. This expansion extends the strategic partnership through 2028.