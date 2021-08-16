NAIFA and WebCE Announce Educational Partnership to Benefit Members in the Financial Services Industry
NAIFA Brings Leading Provider of Online Education for Agents and Advisors to NAIFA Members. The National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors (NAIFA) and WebCE have completed an educational partnership agreement to supply NAIFA members with online CE-based education for insurance and financial advisors. The offering is comprehensive and spans pre-licensing exam preparation for insurance and securities exams through company-mandated training for workplace training and firm element. NAIFA will enable its members to attain continuing education for licensure, certifications, and designations through the partnership.www.sfgate.com
