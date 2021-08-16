Cancel
CYR COLUMN: Afghanistan’s fall and the international community

Herald Democrat
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the United States withdraws from Afghanistan, under intense pressure, the Taliban are providing stark evidence of their exceptional fighting prowess. Forces of the militant fundamentalist movement have overrun major cities with stunning speed. The national government has collapsed. This success has occurred despite the expenditure of many billions of...

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
China
Related
MilitaryThe New Yorker

David Petraeus on American Mistakes in Afghanistan

David Petraeus, the retired four-star Army general, served in the military for nearly four decades, eventually becoming the most famous and revered member of the armed forces during the war on terror and the war in Iraq. Known for developing a new theory of counter-insurgency, which emphasized winning the support of civilians rather than seizing territory, Petraeus was placed in charge of all troops in Iraq by President George W. Bush in 2007 and oversaw the so-called surge of forces meant to turn around a faltering war effort. In 2010, President Barack Obama, who had ordered a surge of troops in Afghanistan—a move opposed by then Vice-President Joe Biden—appointed General Petraeus the commander of forces in that country. Petraeus retired from the military the following year, and went on to serve as Obama’s C.I.A. director. He resigned from that post in 2012, after providing classified information to his biographer, Paula Broadwell, with whom he was having an affair. Petraeus later pleaded guilty to one count of mishandling classified information. He is now a partner in the global investment firm K.K.R. and chairman of the K.K.R. Global Institute.
WorldPosted by
Fox News

Terrorists celebrate fall of Afghanistan and Taliban's return

Supporters of al Qaeda and other extremist social media accounts posted triumphant messages this week after the Taliban retook power in Afghanistan, sparking renewed concerns that the country could function as a haven for terror groups following the impending U.S. withdrawal. Pro-al Qaeda social media accounts posted an unsigned message...
WorldCrescent-News

Arthur Cyr - Afghanistan's fall

As the United States withdraws from Afghanistan, under intense pressure, the Taliban are providing stark evidence of their exceptional fighting prowess. Forces of the militant fundamentalist movement have overrun major cities with stunning speed. The national government has collapsed. This success has occurred despite the expenditure of many billions of...
Worldeugeneweekly.com

Leaving Afghanistan

The lives lost in Afghanistan demand an accounting from our national leadership. Every counterinsurgency is a battle for the loyalty of the people. Our leaders did not insist on an Afghan government, services or a military worthy of the people’s loyalty. We failed in Afghanistan because we did not support an option better than the Taliban. We now see the sobering consequences of that choice.
WorldPosted by
Phil's Stock World

Afghanistan only the latest US war to be driven by deceit and delusion

Courtesy of Gordon Adams, American University School of International Service. In Afghanistan, American hubris – the United States’ capacity for self-delusion and official lying – has struck once again, as it has repeatedly for the last 60 years. This weakness-masquerading-as-strength has repeatedly led the country into failed foreign interventions. The...
MilitaryHouston Chronicle

Opinion: I served in Afghanistan. Our broken politics are failing us - and losing our wars.

“I think it may be time to call it quits on this war.”. I wrote those words from a metal building where I slept on the Camp Bastion airfield in Helmand Province, Afghanistan. It was October 2013, and earlier that day, a senior Taliban commander who we desperately wanted to erase from the battlefield stood in handcuffs 20 feet from the cockpit of my V-22 “Osprey.” But we returned to base without him. He went free — free to continue planning to kill my friends. It was the low point of my deployment. As the flight lead, I could’ve made the decision to spend more resources and put more people at risk to try and detain the Taliban commander, but I felt the cost wasn’t worth the looming possibility of still having to let him go while risking more lives. The way I felt when we let him walk free is a version of what a lot of veterans of this war are feeling now as we watch the Taliban takeover.
U.S. PoliticsBrookings Institution

Russia and America’s overlapping legacies in Afghanistan

Afghanistan was the place where al-Qaida terrorist attacks on the United States on September 11, 2001, produced an instant and drastic impact, amplified by successful internationalization of the subsequent U.S. intervention. The country’s evolving drama of state-building and state breakdown, which has reached yet another culmination in the wake of U.S. military withdrawal, is highly complex. One element that can be usefully singled out is U.S.-Russia interactions over a land in which both have intervened. Moscow expected the Afghanistan dossier to be placed on the summit table at the meeting between Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin in June, but Biden cut the agenda short, so the issue was mentioned cursorily, if that. U.S. withdrawal and Taliban triumph generate an acute security challenge for Russia, and its edges are sharpened by the legacies of multiple misadventures.
U.S. Politicshartfordcitynewstimes.com

Analysis: Afghanistan's fall a 'defining feature'

A defiant President Joe Biden rejects blame for chaotic scenes of Afghans attempting to flee Kabul after the Taliban's easy victory. Experts say what happens next will be a "defining feature" for the US, modern history and Afghanistan. (Aug. 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/
U.S. PoliticsBBC

Afghanistan: What's the impact of Taliban's return on international order?

Diplomatic analyst and former BBC Defence & Diplomatic Correspondent. The Biden administration's rush for the exit in Afghanistan has been accompanied by a similar rush to judgement among pundits and commentators who, by and large, have castigated the US president for a decision that many see as unnecessary and a betrayal, both of those who served in Afghanistan and of the Afghan people themselves.
Austin, TXexpressnews.com

Commentary: Afghanistan's fall foretold in Vietnam

For more than 40 years I have been a scholar in communication at the University of Texas at Austin with an emphasis in political rhetoric. Some of my research has pertained to President Lyndon Johnson’s handling of the Vietnam War, beginning with the Gulf of Tonkin crisis in August 1964. My research focused on Johnson’s initial justification for intervening in Vietnam to fight the Viet Cong, and his subsequent and failed rhetoric explaining the need to remain.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Independent

US freezes billions in Afghanistan assets as it blocks Taliban from seizing country’s wealth

The Biden administration froze Afghan government reserves held in US bank accounts on Sunday, blocking the Taliban from accessing billions of dollars.Two people familiar with the matter spoke to The Washington Post about the decision, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss government policy not yet made public.The decision was made by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and officials in Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, the people said. The State Department and White House were also involved in the decision.An administration official said in a statement: “Any Central Bank assets the Afghan government have in the United States...
U.S. Politicspbs.org

H.R. McMaster: Afghanistan's fall an 'American catastrophe'

To examine the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan and how it impacts U.S. interests, Judy Woodruff speaks to retired Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster. He was national security advisor during the Trump administration and also served as a military officer in Afghanistan from 2010 to 2012, heading up a task force focused on combating corruption. He is a senior fellow at Stanford University's Hoover Institution.
WorldIndependent Herald

Opinion: Afghanistan’s fall is a stunning failure for the U.S.

I’ve never been served in the U.S. Armed Forces, so I certainly haven’t been to Afghanistan. But I can’t imagine what those who have must be thinking as they watch reports come in of the Taliban quickly over-running that nation. All of the sacrifices made by America’s servicemen and women...
Foreign PolicyKSLA

Lawmakers react to Afghanistan’s fall to the Taliban

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Over the weekend, Afghanistan’s government collapsed to the Taliban, just days after the Biden administration oversaw the U.S. troop draw-down after nearly 20 years of war. The Associated Press reports that at least seven have died as a result of the chaos at the Kabul airport....
MilitaryPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Afghanistan’s lesson? Fight to win or stay home | Column

America and its allies lost the war in Afghanistan. The expenditure of blood and treasure was extraordinary and, in the end, shed and spent for little reason. There is no denying it. The clear winner is the Taliban, which is capturing one provincial capital after another as the U.S. troops finish pulling out. There are many reasons for the humiliating loss.

