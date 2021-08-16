Cancel
Buying Cars

2017 Bright White Clearcoat Ram 1500

Roanoke Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreat Shape. Big Horn trim. REDUCED FROM $37,989!, $1,600 below J.D. Power Retail! Navigation, Heated Seats, Bed Liner, Trailer Hitch, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, 4x4, Chrome Wheels, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP7... READ MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Trailer Hitch, Chrome Wheels MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Keyless...

roanoke.com

Comments / 0

Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2017 Db Black Crystal Clearcoat Dodge Durango

Great Conditon. Heated Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, Nav System, Moonroof, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Quad Bucket Seats, 2ND ROW FOLD/TUMBLE CAPTAIN CHAIRS, BLACKTOP PACKAGE, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP7... AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Third Row Seat, Navigation, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat, Heated...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2020 Ivory White Tri-coat Pearlcoat Ram 1500

PRICED TO MOVE $1,400 below J.D. Power Retail! Very Nice, GREAT MILES 15,698! Sunroof, Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, NAV, TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL, RAMBOX CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM, 4x4, Back-Up Camera, Tow Hitch, Bed Liner SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, 4x4, Heated Driver Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2017 Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat Ford Edge

Very Nice. EPA 29 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! Heated Leather Seats, iPod/MP3 Input, Premium Sound System, Onboard Communications System, Dual Zone A/C, Keyless Start, Aluminum Wheels, ENGINE: TWIN-SCROLL 2.0L ECOBOOST, Back-Up Camera CLICK NOW!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2017 Bright Yellow Chevrolet Camaro

Nice. EPA 28 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Nav System, Back-Up Camera, Turbo Charged Engine, WHEELS, 20 (50.8 CM) 5-SPOKE LOW GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Premium Sound System SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Heated Driver Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2015 Billet Silver Metallic Clearcoat Jeep Cherokee

Nice, ONLY 59,687 Miles! FUEL EFFICIENT 28 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, NAV, SINGLE DISC REMOTE CD PLAYER, Tow Hitch, Back-Up Camera, 4x4, Alloy Wheels, 9 AMPLIFIED SPEAKERS W/SUBWOOFER, LUXURY GROUP AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, 4x4, Back-Up Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Heated...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2014 Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat Jeep Wrangler Sport

Clean CARFAX. granite crystal metallic clearcoat 2014 Jeep Wrangler Sport 4WD 5-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT. * 2014 KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards * 2014 KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000 * 2014 KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $25,000. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR....
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2018 Hypergreen Clearcoat Jeep Renegade

Nice, ONLY 47,302 Miles! FUEL EFFICIENT 29 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! Back-Up Camera, 4x4, iPod/MP3 Input, Keyless Start, Bluetooth, POWER & AIR GROUP, SPORT APPEARANCE GROUP II, TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED 948TE AUTOMATIC... AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Keyless Start Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2016 Torred Clearcoat Dodge Challenger

Very Nice, GREAT MILES 17,618! $600 below J.D. Power Retail! Heated Seats, Onboard Communications System, iPod/MP3 Input, Premium Sound System, WiFi Hotspot, Smart Device Integration, Dual Zone A/C, DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2008 Alloy Clearcoat Metallic Ford Mustang

Gray 2008 Ford Mustang ROUSH P-51 ROUSH P-51 RWD 5-Speed 4.6L V8 24V Passed Dealer Inspection, ROUSG P-51 510 HORSEPOWER, 4.6L V8 24V, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Awards:. * 2008 KBB.com Brand Image Awards. Price may reflect incentive not...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2007 Brilliant Black Clearcoat Mazda Miata

Brilliant Black Clearcoat 2007 Mazda Miata Grand Touring RWD 6-Speed Automatic Sport 2.0L I4 DOHC VVT 16V Tan Leather. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2021 Soul Red Crystal Metallic Mazda CX-5

Soul Red Crystal Metallic 2021 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring AWD 6-Speed Automatic SKYACTIV® 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Mazda Connected Services, Blind Spot Monitoring System, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure System, Lane Keep Assist, Active Cruise Control, All-Weather Floor Mats, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bose 10-Speaker Premium Audio Sound System, Emergency communication system: MAZDA CONNECT, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Roof Rack Side Rails, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Wheel Locks, Wheels: 19" x 7J Aluminum Alloy.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2022 Lunar Silver Metallic Honda HR-V

4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 5.436 Axle Ratio, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo Audio System (160-Watt), Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Wheels: 17" Silver-Painted Alloy.
CarsCNET

2021 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road review: A properly rugged midsize truck

For 16 years, the Toyota Tacoma has sat atop the midsize pickup truck sales charts thanks in part to its sterling reputation and excellent resale value. Even as the midsize truck class has grown in recent years to to include a reborn Ford Ranger and new Jeep Gladiator, the Toyota continues to rule the roost with a Tacoma lineup that encompasses more than 30 configurations all offering good looks, plenty of utility and proper on- and off-road capabilities. And after spending a week with what is now a 6-year-old truck, I'm reminded again of all the things that contribute to the Tacoma's lasting appeal.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2021 Polymetal Gray Metallic Mazda CX-30

Polymetal Gray Metallic 2021 Mazda CX-30 2.5 Turbo w/Premium Plus Package AWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V 227hp Mazda Connected Services, Blind Spot Montioring, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Active Cruise Control, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Black Lug Nuts & Black Wheel Locks, Emergency communication system: MAZDA CONNECT, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heads-Up Display, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, MAZDA CONNECT Infotainment System Voice Command, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Roof rack: rails only, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Turbo Premium Plus Package, Wheels: 18" x 7J Black Alloy.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

This Ford Prototype Is Coming For The Jeep Wrangler 392

The launch of the new Ford Bronco has been plagued with issues. Early adopters are encountering quality issues with the roof, prompting Ford to delay production of the 2021 model and fix every current model. Despite this, Ford has still found time to test out the new hardcore Bronco Warthog. This will be the new range-topping version of the Bronco - think of it as the SUV equivalent to the Ford F-150 Raptor. The crew over at TFLnow spotted a camouflaged prototype of the Bronco Warthog roaming the streets, gave chase, and managed to capture it on the move.
CarsPosted by
Fox News

First drive: Return of the Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer

Jeep’s newest model is split into two, and it would prefer you didn’t call them Jeeps. The Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer are twin trucks designed for the upper middle and wealthy classes, respectively, and hearken back to the classic SUVs that enjoyed an epic run from 1963 to 1991 without going retro.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2016 Midnight Black Metallic Toyota 4Runner

Clean CARFAX. Black 2016 Toyota 4Runner 4WD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.0L V6 SMPI DOHC 4WD. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 17533 miles below market average!. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Luxury SUV Comparison: Lincoln Navigator Vs. Jeep Grand Wagoneer

The fifth-generation Lincoln Navigator premiered this week. It comes with the same engine as last year but gets a big tech update with the addition of ActiveGlide hands-free driving and Fire TV. It also got a gentle sheetmetal makeover and a few new colors. One of its obvious competitors is the also American-made Escalade, but we're more concerned with the new kid on the block. The Jeep Grand Wagoneer.
Carsfordauthority.com

2022 Lincoln Nautilus To Stick With Standard Front-Wheel Drive

As Ford Authority was the first to report earlier this week, the 2022 Ford Edge will be available exclusively with all-wheel drive across all trims, as the crossover will drop front-wheel drive as standard equipment. This change also raised another question, however – will the 2022 Lincoln Nautilus follow suit? However, it appears the answer is no, as Ford Authority has learned from sources familiar with the 2022 Lincoln Nautilus launch that the luxury crossover will still come with standard front-wheel drive in certain configurations.
Buying Carsautomoblog.net

2022 Lexus RX 350 & 450h: Trim Levels, Safety Features, Pricing Info & More

Fresh from new exterior and interior updates less than two years ago, the 2022 Lexus RX 350 and 450h are arriving with a few minor changes. The biggest news is the continuation of the Black Line Special Edition, now standard with the Premium Package that adds new black wheels and a host of darkened exterior trim pieces.

