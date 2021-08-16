Cancel
Education

St. Clair Selects Ericom to Support the College's Ongoing Remote Learning Initiatives

SFGate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (PRWEB) August 16, 2021. Ericom Software, a leading provider of Zero Trust secure web and application access solutions and developer of the ZTEdge™ SASE Platform, today announced that St. Clair College, a Windsor, Ontario, Canada based college focused on Health, Technology and Trades, Business and I.T., Media Arts and Social Services, has renewed its use of Ericom Connect to enable remote access to its healthcare and general labs coursework.

Related
Advocacyladuenews.com

St. Louis Area Schools, Nonprofits Launch Innovative Initiatives to Support Students’ Return to the Classroom

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and top-of-mind social issues of 2020-21, metro area schools and education-focused nonprofits are launching innovative initiatives to support local students. From STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) programs to violence-prevention curricula to special-needs access and beyond, here are some of the strategies set to help springboard student success this school year.
Edmonds, WAnewsofmillcreek.com

Edmonds College selected to help develop national infection control initiative

Edmonds College was recently selected to advise the development of a national infection control curriculum in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The college will collaborate with 15 other institutions to update and standardize infection control training in both community colleges and health care facilities. According to Edmonds College Director...
Dodge City, KSDodge City Daily Globe

Education partnership to provide for remote learning

As educators seek more creative ways to support students’ learning, a key resource for schools is the local public library. Now, Dodge City Public Library and Dodge City Public Schools have formed an innovative new partnership to increase students’ access to ebooks and digital audiobooks by combining the library’s and school’s digital reading resources in one app.
Medford, MNmpsadvantage.education

Medford Selected To Participate in a National Learning Collaborative to Promote Safe Supportive Schools!

The National Center for Safe Supportive Schools (NCS3), a Category II Center of National Child Traumatic Stress Network launched its first learning collaborative to promote safe supportive schools. “We are so pleased to announce that Medford has been selected as one of only fifteen school districts in the nation to participate in the collaborative, which will help us as we strive to provide social emotional support and trauma counseling to our students”, said Superintendent Dr. Marice Edouard-Vincent.
Oregon Statemybasin.com

Oregon Department of Education, Google offer training and support program for Oregon teachers

(Salem, Ore.) – Today, the Oregon Department of Education (ODE) announced a new collaboration with Google to provide free professional training and certifications to Oregon public school teachers who successfully apply for the program. The partnership will offer courses for Google for Education Level 1 Certiﬁcation, which equips teachers with skills and tools to manage coursework, inspire learning and boost collaboration to improve student outcomes further using Google’s digital tools.
EducationSFGate

Copyleaks Inc.'s Global Study of 1,200 Students Reveals a Drastic 141% Increase in Plagiarism and Academic Dishonesty

Key resulting factors include global lockdowns and transitioning to online learning caused by COVID-19 Copyleaks Inc., a leading AI and machine learning-powered plagiarism detection platform, today announced the results of its study of 1,209 students from across the globe, which found alarming increases in plagiarism brought on by the impacts of COVID-19. The report, generated via a detailed analytical assessment of millions of datasets from both pre (2019-2020) and during (2020-2021) COVID-19 periods, displays the startling effects of the global lockdowns on academic integrity.
San Diego County, CASFGate

Inmobi Properties Partners With Side, Offering Buyers and Sellers an Unbeatable Combination of High-quality Service, Local Expertise, and World-class Tech.

SAN DIEGO (PRWEB) August 20, 2021. Roberto Mercado today announced Inmobi Properties and its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Inmobi Properties, a team with expertise in multiple market sectors, is powered by the most advanced platform in the industry.
CollegesPosted by
Daily Herald

Harper College's drone technology program selected for FAA initiative

The Federal Aviation Administration has selected Harper College's Drone Technology and Applications certificate program for its Unmanned Aircraft Systems-Collegiate Training Initiative (UAS-CTI). Harper began its drone program in the spring 2021 semester. It is the only UAS-CTI college in northern Illinois and one of two such programs in the state.
EconomySFGate

SENTA Announces Three Strategic Management Changes

SENTA Announces Senior Leadership Changes to Implement Its Strategic Growth Journey. Today, SENTA (Southern Ear, Nose, Throat and Allergy Physicians), a comprehensive physician management services organization, announced three new management changes effective immediately. Len Schiavone is appointed to Chief Operations Officer, Jen Morgan is named Chief Financial Officer, Zack Usilton as Chief Development Officer.
Dutchess County, NYdutchessny.gov

Molinaro Announces More Than $232K in Learn, Play, Create Grant AwardsSecond round of grants in ongoing initiative to enhance lives of children and families adversely affected by COVID-19 pandemic

Poughkeepsie, NY … Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro today announced the latest round of grant awards, totaling $232,381, as part of the County’s Learn, Play, Create: Supporting Our Kids grant program to fund 10 projects to local non-profit organizations that directly benefit children and families. Announced in June as part...
AdvocacySFGate

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Launches into Household across the U.S.

As children’s hospital needs grow, nonprofit diversifies marketing efforts with DRTV. Today marks a historical day at Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals as the nonprofit launches its first-ever Direct Response Television (DRTV) campaign. Airing on national broadcast and cable outlets, the campaign will run mid-August through early November. Driven by data,...
Softwarearxiv.org

Client Selection Approach in Support of Clustered Federated Learning over Wireless Edge Networks

Clustered Federated Multitask Learning (CFL) was introduced as an efficient scheme to obtain reliable specialized models when data is imbalanced and distributed in a non-i.i.d. (non-independent and identically distributed) fashion amongst clients. While a similarity measure metric, like the cosine similarity, can be used to endow groups of the client with a specialized model, this process can be arduous as the server should involve all clients in each of the federated learning rounds. Therefore, it is imperative that a subset of clients is selected periodically due to the limited bandwidth and latency constraints at the network edge. To this end, this paper proposes a new client selection algorithm that aims to accelerate the convergence rate for obtaining specialized machine learning models that achieve high test accuracies for all client groups. Specifically, we introduce a client selection approach that leverages the devices' heterogeneity to schedule the clients based on their round latency and exploits the bandwidth reuse for clients that consume more time to update the model. Then, the server performs model averaging and clusters the clients based on predefined thresholds. When a specific cluster reaches a stationary point, the proposed algorithm uses a greedy scheduling algorithm for that group by selecting the clients with less latency to update the model. Extensive experiments show that the proposed approach lowers the training time and accelerates the convergence rate by up to 50% while imbuing each client with a specialized model that is fit for its local data distribution.
Birmingham, ALsamford.edu

Friar, Matthews Selected for National Young Leaders Initiative

Samford University international relations majors Grace Friar and David Matthews are among the four local college students selected by The Birmingham Committee on Foreign Relations (BCFR) to represent the city at the American Committees on Foreign Relations (ACFR) Young Leaders Initiative in Washington, D.C. Aug. 11-14. Friar, Matthews and University of Alabama at Birmingham students Arshnoor Grewal and Banks Stamp will participate in State Department Foreign Service Officer briefings, a lunch with Ambassador Omar Samad, former Afghan Ambassador to France and Canada, think tank expert briefings and an episode of the Center for Strategic & International Studies’ The Trade Guys Podcast.
Berkeley, CABerkeleyan Online

Calculating the Emotional Cost of Remote Learning

The past year has been very difficult for the kids. Prolonged school closures, which have lasted over a year for most middle and high schoolers in California, have deprived students of normal social and academic interactions—during one of the most important stages in their social-emotional learning. Adolescent brains are particularly geared toward seeking status and respect among their peers. So, what happens when the primary settings for navigating and exploring interpersonal relationships aren’t available to them?
U.S. PoliticsIdaho Mountain Express

Support the COVAX initiative

As the summer progresses, we have received increasing amounts of evidence pointing to the dangers of the delta variant. And while people who are fully vaccinated are largely safe, those who have yet to receive the vaccine are at high risk. While the vaccine has been available to all adult citizens for quite some time, people living in low-income nations have yet to have that same opportunity. They are, therefore, at more risk than ever before due to the delta variant. Areas of the world like Africa are still greatly struggling to control the virus. According to the WHO, cases have surged in the past few months in Africa, leading to an 89% increase in the number of fatalities. We need to continue to give relief aid to low-income countries so we can stop the spread abroad and prevent the development of future variants that threaten the safety of Americans. If you agree, contact your U.S. congressional leaders asking them to increase our COVID-19 relief and support the COVAX initiative.

