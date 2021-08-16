iboss Expands CASB Functionality and Security Abilities on iboss Cloud Platform

The automotive industry is on the cusp of immense change. Products are becoming more software-based, customers have new expectations on the buying and owning process and are placing a high-value on companies that move quickly into sustainable and mobility-enabling products and services. This requires a significant shift in how automakers design, develop and manufacture products and services, how they engage with customers and channels, and how they work with governments who are building or need to build new infrastructure. The challenge has always been how do they move quickly while continuing to maintain a viable business model to make those investments.