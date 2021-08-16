$35 Million State Grant to Renovate Historic Educational Cultural Complex Theatre
Recently, California Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins announced a $35 million renovation grant to restore the historic theatre inside the San Diego College of Continuing Education’s Educational Cultural Complex (ECC) as part of Governor Gavin Newsom’s 2021-22 State Budget. The funding will preserve and rehabilitate ECC, one of southeastern San Diego’s only centers for education and arts with ties to Coretta Scott King and the creation of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Federal Holiday.clairemonttimes.com
Comments / 0