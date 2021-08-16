Cancel
NFP Acquires Fallon Benefits Group, Inc., an Atlanta-based Employee Benefits Brokerage and Consulting Firm

SFGate
 4 days ago

Acquisition complements NFP’s benefits capabilities and expands middle market expertise in company’s Southeast market. NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides property and casualty (P&C), corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions, today announced it has acquired Fallon Benefits Group, Inc. (FBG), an Atlanta-based employee benefits brokerage and consulting firm. The transaction closed July 23, 2021.

www.sfgate.com

