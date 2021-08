CHICAGO (CBS) — The ShotSpotter system is supposed to help police track gunshots around the city, and our investigators spent months asking if the multimillion-dollar contract for the system would be renewed. Last week, we learned the contract with ShotSpotter already had been renewed – and almost no one knew it. Now, as CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported Thursday night, some aldermen are planning to make sure such a thing doesn’t happen again. Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, was supposed to be the day Chicago’s $33 million ShotSpotter contract was supposed to expire. So imagine how surprised aldermen and anti-ShotSpotter activists were...