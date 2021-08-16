Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traverse City, MI

Zayna Rizvi and Mimi Gochman Are Golden on Concluding Day of Gotham North FEI North American Youth Jumping Championships, presented by USHJA

theplaidhorse.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 Gotham North FEI North American Youth Jumping Championships concluded Sunday afternoon in Traverse City, Michigan at Flintfields Horse Park. After postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the young athletes were eager to once again participate in the unique opportunity to represent their nation on an international stage. It was Zayna Rizvi and Mimi Gochman who took home the final individual medals of the week, emerging victorious in the Junior Individual Championship and the Young Rider Individual Championship, respectively. With her win, Rizvi secured a quota place for one U.S. athlete to join the North American Team at the 2022 FEI Youth Jumping Competition in Aachen, Germany.

www.theplaidhorse.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Traverse City, MI
Traverse City, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Show Jumping#North American#The North American Team#Nayc#Riding Excellent#Kwpn#Peacock Ridge Llc#Zone 4#Usef
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
theplaidhorse.com

Sweetnam Wins Marshall & Sterling/USEF Pony Medal Finals to Close Out 2021 USEF Pony Finals Presented by Honor Hill Farms

Lexington, Ky. – The 2021 USEF Pony Finals presented by Honor Hill Farms ended on Sunday afternoon with the Marshall & Sterling/USEF Pony Medal Finals in the Rolex Stadium. A total of 184 young athletes rode over Jasen Shelley’s course in hopes of winning the coveted title. A total of 20 riders with 4 from the small section, 11 from the medium section, and 5 from the large section returned for the second round over another solid course. Judges Lynn Forgione and Daniel Robertshaw required no further testing, and Olivia Sweetnam was declared the 2021 champion.
theplaidhorse.com

Lane Clarke and Venom Seal the Win in Summertime Grand Prix at LA Summer Classic

BURBANK, Calif. – Lane Clarke and Horsemanship Unlimited’s Venom sealed the win in the Summertime Grand Prix at the LA Summer Classic. This victory, coupled with Lane’s win last month in the Free Rein Grand Prix at the Huntington Beach Sunshine Classic, earned him a $2,000 LEGIS Jumper Rider Bonus.
theplaidhorse.com

Watch the Top Three From Round 1 of the USHJA Green Hunter Incentive Championship

After the first round of the 2021 Platinum Performance/USHJA Green Hunter Incentive Championship, Victoria Colvin is in a race with herself. Colvin both leads the competition and sits second aboard Doctor’s Orders and Mastermind, respectively, with Hunt Tosh third aboard Twain. The Green Hunter Incentive Program is open to horses...
simpleflying.com

Chicago: Turkish Airlines’ North American Powerhouse

Turkish Airlines’ US network currently comprises 10 destinations from Istanbul. Ordered by total available seats this year, these are JFK, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Miami, Washington, Houston, Boston, Atlanta, and Newark. And an 11th destination will start on September 24th: Dallas. However, it is Chicago – Turkish’s second-largest US market – that is the focus of this article, a destination it has served for nearly a quarter of a century.
Sportstheplaidhorse.com

Inaugural Sheppard Stakes Draws Intriguing Field

Take four of the runners who competed in the $150,000 A.P. Smithwick at Saratoga last month, the winner and runnerup from the $75,000 Jonathan Kiser novice stakes, along with the horse that looked like a sure thing until an ‘oops’ moment in the stretch, then mix in an up-and-coming young jumper along with a European newcomer making his NSA debut, and you’ve got the makings of a thrilling way to honor trainer Jonathan Sheppard in Wednesday’s first running of a grade-one race named in his honor.
theplaidhorse.com

Melissa Donnelly and Corlando 49 Top $12,500 WEC Wilmington Hunter Derby 3’6″-3’9″

Featured classes at World Equestrian Center – Wilmington Summer 3 commenced with Derby Friday featuring the $10,000 WEC Hunter Derby 3’ Open, $10,000 WEC Hunter Derby 3’ Non-Pro and the $12,500 WEC Hunter Derby 3’6”-3’9. in the main outdoor arena featuring 42 horse-and-rider combinations negotiating courses designed by Keith Bollette and included enticing natural fences, lush hedges and creative flourishes throughout the track. Handy rounds for each class presented many opportunities for inside turns and four high options available for the riders to show off their horse’s natural abilities.
theplaidhorse.com

Medium Pony Hunters and Pony Jumper Team Medals Highlight Day Four of 2021 USEF Pony Finals presented by Honor Hill Farms

Lexington, Ky. – Another full day of competition took place on Friday at the 2021 USEF Pony Finals presented by Honor Hill Farms. The Medium Regular Pony Hunter National Championship presented by Pegasus Show Stable & San Marco Training began day with its Model and Under Saddle phases. Two pony hunter national champions were named in the afternoon, while Zone 10A won gold in the USEF Pony Jumper Team National Championship.
theplaidhorse.com

Metropolitan Equestrian Team Awards $1000 Grant to Red Pine Horse Show Association

The Metropolitan Equestrian Team (MET) has awarded a $1000 grant to the Red Pine Horse Show Association for its Red Pine Schooling Show at Harvest Hill Farm, set for August 28-29 in Hamel, MN. The Metropolitan Equestrian Team, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, was established in 2010 by Founder and Executive...
theplaidhorse.com

US Equestrian Announces Combinations for 2021 FEI Driving World Championship for Pairs

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the combinations selected to represent the Land Rover U.S. Driving Team at the 2021 FEI Driving World Championship for Pairs, which will take place in Kronenberg, the Netherlands, from September 8-12. Marcie Quist will serve as chef d’equipe. The following combinations...
Napa Valley Register

Golf: Olympic champ Korda shares lead at Women's British Open

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland — Nelly Korda's sensational summer form is showing no sign of dipping. Two weeks after winning a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, the top-ranked Korda began her bid for a second major title in two months by shooting 5-under 67 to share the first-round lead at the Women’s British Open on Thursday.
theplaidhorse.com

Tracy Fenney and MTM Apple Taste Victory in $75,000 Coca-Cola Beverages Florida Grand Prix

The final Ocala NSBA Summer Series grand prix kicked off early Saturday morning as 55 competitive entries took to the WEC Grand Arena to contest the $75,000 Coca-Cola Beverages Florida Grand Prix. FEI Level IV course designer, Guilherme Jorge of (BRA) created the technical track that featured tricky triple and double combinations that tested many riders throughout the class. Eighteen entries managed a clean first round and 11 jumped double clear, but it was Tracy Fenney and MTM Farm’s MTM Apple that snatched the top prize.
theplaidhorse.com

Watch: Hunt Tosh and Cannon Creek Lead After Round One of Platinum Performance/USHJA International Hunter Derby Championships

After riding to victory in the 3’/3’3″ section of the Platinum Performance/USHJA Green Hunter Incentive Championships aboard Ceil Wheeler’s Twain, Hunt Tosh continued his strong form Friday in Lexington, KY, riding away with the lead after the first round of the Platinum Performance/USHJA International Hunter Derby Championships with The Wheeler Family’s Cannon Creek.
theplaidhorse.com

Piper Klemm to Judge Minnesota’s RPHSA Harvest Hill Farm Horse Show

Hamel, MN – The Red Pine Horse Show Association is pleased to welcome Piper Klemm to the judging panel for the RPHSA Harvest Hill Farm Horse Show, to be held August 28-29 in Hamel, MN. As the owner and publisher of The Plaid Horse magazine and as an equestrian studies...
theplaidhorse.com

Sound Advice: Ten Tips to Regulate Your Ring Pace

Follow this step-by-step guide to regulate and maintain your ring pace, whether you’re riding in a schooling show or in the Walnut Ring at Pony Finals. 1. Learn and then practice your horse or pony’s regular canter pace. Learn to maintain that pace all the way around the ring and practice doing so, at first on the flat.

Comments / 0

Community Policy