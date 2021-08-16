Zayna Rizvi and Mimi Gochman Are Golden on Concluding Day of Gotham North FEI North American Youth Jumping Championships, presented by USHJA

The 2021 Gotham North FEI North American Youth Jumping Championships concluded Sunday afternoon in Traverse City, Michigan at Flintfields Horse Park. After postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the young athletes were eager to once again participate in the unique opportunity to represent their nation on an international stage. It was Zayna Rizvi and Mimi Gochman who took home the final individual medals of the week, emerging victorious in the Junior Individual Championship and the Young Rider Individual Championship, respectively. With her win, Rizvi secured a quota place for one U.S. athlete to join the North American Team at the 2022 FEI Youth Jumping Competition in Aachen, Germany.