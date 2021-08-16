Cancel
Minnesota extends $100 vaccine incentives for another week

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota has extended its $100 reward program for people who get their COVID-19 vaccinations by another week. Any Minnesotan age 12 or older who gets their first shot through Sunday, Aug. 22, can claim a $100 Visa gift card at mn.gov/covid19/100. Anyone who has gotten their first shot since July 30 is eligible.

