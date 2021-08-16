Cancel
Books & Literature

Pioneering Cybercrime Journalist Deb Radcliff Releases First Book in Fast-Paced, Action-Packed Cyberthriller Trilogy

 4 days ago

‘Breaking Backbones’ offers readers a peek behind the curtain into the world of cyber warfare and ethical hacking. An exhilarating and immersive cautionary tale with a whip-smart heroine and a group of talented, justice-bent hackers, “Breaking Backbones: Information Is Power: Book I of the Hacker Trilogy” empowers readers to think critically about what is at stake in today’s ongoing cyberwarfare. Deb Radcliff draws from her 25 years on the cybercrime beat to explore the implications of a world in which all data and power are concentrated in the hands of a technological conglomerate called GlobeCom.

