A Battle for the Throne Brings an Age-Old Legacy to Light in Captivating New Fantasy Novel

You’d be forgiven for expecting Sensor, the latest book from horror manga legend Junji Ito, to be more graphic. For nearly 40 years, Ito has been one of the most recognizable names in manga thanks to stories like Gyo, the tale of a world overrun by walking fish corpses that reek of death, and Uzumaki, which features among other horrifying imagery a jack-in-the-box made of human remains (an animated adaptation is coming to AdultSwim soon). These works, like many others from his vast bibliography, center on imagery that combines body horror, psychological terror, and dark comedy. His catalog can be read as a long-term exploration of the multitude of ways in which a human body can be mutated or mutilated.