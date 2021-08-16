Will Mike Babcock Ever Coach in the NHL Again?

Pat Ferschweiler has been around Western Michigan's hockey program for three stints. He was a forward for the Broncos from 1990-93 and then served two stints as an assistant coach (2010-14 and 2019-21). He was named to replace Andy Murray as the team's head coach on Aug. 3. Between his two stints as an assistant for WMU, he spent one season as an assistant coach for the Grand Rapids Griffins of the AHL (2014-15) and four seasons as an assistant for the NHL's Detroit Red Wings. He grew up in Rochester, Minn., and played high school hockey for Rochester John Marshall and junior hockey for the USHL's Rochester Mustangs. He discusses his career The Rink Live's Mick Hatten and Jess Myers.