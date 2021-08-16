Man dies after being struck by ATV in Sauk Centre

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — At least two people are dead after a head-on crash late Wednesday morning northeast of Lake Mille Lacs. The Minnesota State Patrol says a motorist in a Toyota Camry was heading southbound on Highway 65 near Highway 27 in White Pine Township. Just before noon, the motorist went into the northbound lane to pass a minivan in front of it, and then collided with a northbound Toyota Rav4. The driver of the Toyota Rav4, 75-year-old Sandra Lee Erickson-Brown from Jacobson, was killed. Her passenger, 84-year-old Wayne Emanuel Brown from Jacobson, also died in the crash. The condition of the 23-year-old driver of the Toyota Camry, who’s from Brooklyn Park, has not been released. The driver of the minivan was not hurt. The state patrol is investigating. More On WCCO.com: NTSB: 3 Dead In Small Plane Crash In Victoria, Identified Community Unites To Search For Missing Isanti Woman Amanda Vangrinsven Minnesota Man Tells Of Years-Long Struggle To Recover From Near-Fatal West Nile Virus Kirk Cousins Temporarily Loses Sponsorship Deal With Michigan Hospital Over COVID Vaccine Stance