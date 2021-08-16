Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sauk Centre, MN

Man dies after being struck by ATV in Sauk Centre

By Mark Wasson
Post-Bulletin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAUK CENTRE, Minn. — A Sauk Centre man died after he was struck by an all-terrain vehicle early Sunday while walking along Wobegon Trail near 415th Street, according to a news release from the Stearns County Sheriff's Office. According to the news release, first responders found Scott Kenneth Nathe, 50,...

www.postbulletin.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sauk Centre, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Sauk Centre, MN
Local
Minnesota Traffic
Sauk Centre, MN
Traffic
Sauk Centre, MN
Accidents
Stearns County, MN
Accidents
County
Stearns County, MN
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Stearns County, MN
Crime & Safety
Stearns County, MN
Traffic
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atv#Traffic Accident#Atv#Sauk Centre Hospital#Like Link And#North Air Care
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
Related
Posted by
CBS Minnesota

At Least 2 Dead In Head-On Crash Near Lake Mille Lacs

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — At least two people are dead after a head-on crash late Wednesday morning northeast of Lake Mille Lacs. The Minnesota State Patrol says a motorist in a Toyota Camry was heading southbound on Highway 65 near Highway 27 in White Pine Township. Just before noon, the motorist went into the northbound lane to pass a minivan in front of it, and then collided with a northbound Toyota Rav4. The driver of the Toyota Rav4, 75-year-old Sandra Lee Erickson-Brown from Jacobson, was killed. Her passenger, 84-year-old Wayne Emanuel Brown from Jacobson, also died in the crash. The condition of the 23-year-old driver of the Toyota Camry, who’s from Brooklyn Park, has not been released. The driver of the minivan was not hurt. The state patrol is investigating.   More On WCCO.com: NTSB: 3 Dead In Small Plane Crash In Victoria, Identified Community Unites To Search For Missing Isanti Woman Amanda Vangrinsven Minnesota Man Tells Of Years-Long Struggle To Recover From Near-Fatal West Nile Virus Kirk Cousins Temporarily Loses Sponsorship Deal With Michigan Hospital Over COVID Vaccine Stance
Aitkin County, MNBrainerd Dispatch

Driver who attempted to pass in fatal Aitkin County crash identified

The 23-year-old Brooklyn Park man involved in a fatal three-vehicle crash Wednesday, Aug. 4, in Aitkin County has been identified. The Minnesota State Patrol reported Cabdibari Sheeq Mohomed suffered life-threatening injuries Wednesday while attempting to pass a vehicle in his Toyota Camry and crashing head-on into another vehicle on Highway 65.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Bring Me The News

2 dead, 4 injured in broadside crash on Highway 10 in central MN

Two people in a car died in a crash that saw them broadsided a vehicle that had the right-of-way, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. According to the crash report, a family of four from Webster City, Iowa, was traveling northbound on Highway 10 in Little Falls Township when the driver of a Buick Encore attempted to cross the highway going eastbound from the median at 113th Street.
Sturgis, SDRapid City Journal

Charges pending in death of Watertown man who died in crash near Sturgis

A Watertown man has been identified as the person who died Friday afternoon in a motorcycle-vehicle crash south of Sturgis. Preliminary information indicates that a 2001 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup was southbound on Vanocker Canyon Road when it moved to the northbound lane to pass a group of motorcycles. The pickup collided with a northbound 2018 Harley-Davidson FLHX motorcycle at 12:38 p.m., according to a press release from the Department of Public Safety.
Hammond, LAHammond Daily Star

Man dies after being shot in Hammond area

A man has died at North Oaks Medical Center after being shot Thursday afternoon. Chief Jimmy Travis of the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said authorities found the wounded man lying unresponsive in the roadway of Baker Lane off Old Baton Rouge Highway about 3:30 p.m. Someone had seen the man there and called 911.
Bear Lake County, IDIdaho State Journal

East Idaho man dies after ATV overturns, pins him to ground

An East Idaho man died this weekend when his all-terrain vehicle overturned and pinned him to the ground, the Bear Lake County Sheriff's Office reported. Authorities have not yet released the name of the 77-year-old Rigby man who died when his ATV left an abandoned logging road near Forest Service Road 401 and overturned down an embankment on Friday evening in Bear Lake County's North Canyon.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Man Hospitalized After Reportedly Being Struck By Lightning At Drive-In Theater

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man in the Twin Cities was hospitalized Thursday night after reportedly being struck by lightning at a drive-in movie theater. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called around 10:30 p.m. to Vali-Hi Drive-In in Lake Elmo on a report of a man who was struck by lightning. First-responders found the man conscious and responsive. An ambulance brought him to Regions Hospital for treatment.   More On WCCO.com: NTSB: 3 Dead In Small Plane Crash In Victoria, Identified Community Unites To Search For Missing Isanti Woman Amanda Vangrinsven Minnesota Man Tells Of Years-Long Struggle To Recover From Near-Fatal West Nile Virus Kirk Cousins Temporarily Loses Sponsorship Deal With Michigan Hospital Over COVID Vaccine Stance
Posted by
CBS Minnesota

Woman, 23, Has Life-Threatening Injuries After Being Hit By Semi On Highway 52

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Rochester woman has life-threatening injuries after being hit by a semi truck on Highway 52 Monday night. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the semi driver, a 57-year-old man from Iowa, was going north on the highway in Pine Island Township. The agency said his truck collided with the 23-year-old woman who was walking on the highway just after 11 p.m. The woman was taken to Saint Marys in Rochester.   More On WCCO.com: St. Thomas GOP Chair Gisela Castro Medina Arrested In Florida On Sex Trafficking Charges New Model Allows 3M Employees To Choose How And Where They Work Charges: Reggie Bethel Murdered 11-Year-Old Boy; Mother Told Investigators Abuse Was Common ‘Form Of Discipline’ 1 Seriously Injured In Hutchinson Hwy 7 Crash
Minnesota Statehometownsource.com

Buffalo man killed after being struck by Little Falls driver while walking on interstate

A Little Falls man was involved in an accident that resulted in the death of a 23-year-old Buffalo man, July 28. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, John Anthony Hanson, 49, Little Falls, was westbound on Interstate 94, east of the Highway 25 exit in Monticello, at about 11:54 p.m. July 28, when he struck a pedestrian standing in the roadway. Hanson was driving a 2020 Chevy Silverado pickup.
Litchfield, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Farm accident: Man inside grain bin gets feet stuck in auger

A Minnesota man was airlifted to a hospital last Friday after his limbs became stuck in a piece of farm equipment. According to the Meeker County Sheriff's Office, 35-year-old Jared Johnson, of rural Litchfield, had both of his feet trapped in a sweeper auger while he was working with the auger inside a grain bin on the 68300 block of Highway 24 in Forest City Township.
alaskasnewssource.com

Man dies after being hit by a car in Spenard

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department says a man is dead after he was hit by a car near the intersection of Minnesota Drive and Spenard Road. According to a community alert, police say the man was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. The collision was first reported just after 4 a.m. Saturday.
Saint Louis County, MOKMOV

Man dies after being shot in South City

SOUTH ST. LOUIS ( KMOV.com) -- A 31-year-old North County man who was shot and killed in South City has been identified. According to police, officers found 31-year-old Dwight Williams of North County, with puncture wounds in the 6200 block of Gravois just before 8 p.m.in the Princeton Heights neighborhood.
Hibbing, MNDuluth News Tribune

Hibbing boy dead after found trapped in truck

One of the 3-year-old twin boys who were found unresponsive in a hot car Monday in Hibbing has died. The boy died while receiving care at Children's Minnesota in Minneapolis, according to the Hibbing Police Department. The other 3-year-old was released from Essentia Health in Duluth. The Hennepin County Medical...
Sauk Centre, MNPosted by
KDHL AM 920

Alcohol Likely Involved in Deadly ATV-Pedestrian Collision in Central Minnesota

Sauk Centre, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities say it appears alcohol was involved in a deadly ATV crash that occurred on the Wobegon Trail early Sunday in central Minnesota. The Stearns County Sheriff says the person who was killed was walking on the trail near Sauk Centre, which is closed to motorized vehicles when he was struck by a speeding ATV around 12:20 AM. The victim was identified as 50-year-old Scott Nathe of Sauk Centre. He was accompanied by 35-year-old Margaret Stepan, who is also from Sauk Centre. She was also hit by the ATV and suffered severe injuries when the crash sent her and Nathe down a steep embankment.
Newark, DEfirststateupdate.com

Man In His 20s In Critical Condition After Being Struck By Train In Newark

Just after 11:10, Saturday evening rescue crews from Aetna Hose Hook and Ladder Company and New Castle County Paramedics (NCCEMS) were dispatched to North College Avenue and the CSX railroad tracks in Newark for reports a pedestrian struck. While en route crews learned that the patient had been struck by...
Glenwood City, WIWTVM

Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash

GLENWOOD CITY, Wis. (WCCO) - A Wisconsin couple are being remembered for their generosity by their two college-age daughters. The parents both died after a crash involving their all-terrain vehicle. A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis just past their driveway as they used their ATV to pull a...
Kandiyohi County, MNmyklgr.com

New London man seriously injured in Kandiyohi County crash Wednesday evening

At about 6:15 p.m., the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office learned of a one-vehicle crash with injuries in the 19000 block of 99th Street NW. Deputies found a 2004 GMC pickup truck that had been traveling south, left the road, and appeared to have rolled several times. The driver, Andrew Hatlestad, age 20, from New London, suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to St. Cloud Hospital by Life Link III air ambulance. The passenger, Wah Wah, age 20, from Atwater, sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Carris Health-Rice Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy