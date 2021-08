On the “stock down” side, Andre Dillard ran away with the voting this year, with 12 out of 25 votes. It should be noted that multiple voters commented that they didn’t vote for Dillard because their expectations for him were already very low. My pick on the “stock down” vote was Dillard. I, too, had low expectations for Dillard entering camp, but he was even worse than I expected, and hell, he was competing for a starting job at a premium position. Jalen Reagor’s four votes were also fair, in my opinion.