BLOOMINGTON – Of all the position units on Indiana’s roster, none had a tougher time with life under COVID-19 protocol than the Hoosiers’ offensive line. The stop-and-start nature of preseason practice, especially because of the Big Ten’s decision to cancel the season and then re-start it again, made it difficult for the big men on the line to maintain their target weight levels and conditioning. They tried to meet and work out in smaller groups when possible so a positive test for one lineman wouldn’t require the entire line to be sidelined because of contact tracing. Ultimately, that hurt cohesion and led the Hoosiers to stick with vanilla blocking schemes so they would only run plays they were sure the front could be trusted to execute.