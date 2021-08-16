Cancel
Nashville, TN

Pilgrimage Music Festival to Require Vax Passport, Proof of Negative Covid Test

By Jon Blistein
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
The Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival in Tennessee announced that either a vaccine passport or proof of a negative Covid-19 test will be required to attend this year’s event.

Pilgrimage Festival, which takes place in Franklin, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville, announced their new Covid-19 safety policy in a statement issued Monday, August 16th. Fans will either have to prove they’ve been vaccinated to enter the grounds or show they’ve tested negative for Covid-19 within 48 hours of entry.

The festival is set to take place September 25th and 26th and will feature Dave Matthews Band, the Black Keys, Marren Morris, Cage the Elephant, Khruangbin, Black Pumas, Tanya Tucker, and more.

Pilgrimage’s decision to require proof-of-vaccine or a negative Covid test comes as similar measures sweep through the concert industry as the Covid-19 delta variant continues to spread and cases rise.

Earlier this month, New York City became the first city in the country to require people to prove they are vaccinated to partake in indoor activities like concerts. Last week, more than 10 clubs and venues in Nashville banded together to announce they would also be requiring proof-of-vaccine or negative Covid tests for entry, while concert giants Live Nation and AEG announced that similar policies will go into effect in October.

Bluesfest 2021 Officially Rescheduled to Easter 2022

Only two months out from the already-rescheduled edition of Bluesfest 2021, organisers have revealed that the upcoming event has been officially postponed until Easter of 2022. Having initially been forced to cancel the 2020 edition of the event due to COVID-19-related restrictions on public gatherings, Bluesfest instead focused their efforts...
Isley Brothers Deliver All the Classics During ‘Tiny Desk (Home) Concert’

The Isley Brothers rolled through their catalog of hits in the latest episode of NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert. Recorded at the soul outfit’s home studio in St. Louis, Missouri, the performance opened with a rendition of “Between the Sheets” (complete with Ronald Isley doing a nod to Notorious B.I.G.’s “Big Poppa,” which sampled the song), which seamlessly transitioned into “Footsteps in the Dark,” famously sampled by Ice Cube.
Mad Code Of Loyalty: The Story Of Australia’s Most Dangerous Rapper

Outside the Odyssey Bar in Leichhardt, Ay Huncho arrives in a midnight Rolls Royce Phantom. His hair is slicked sharp, his neck is dripping with diamonds, and his hulking entourage does not blink. Huncho struts past security, as his militant crew follow closely, to the sound of a swirling tabla...
Here are the artists canceling shows as COVID-19 cases rise

As COVID-19 cases have begun surging again throughout the U.S., several music festivals and concert tours have postponed shows due to positive tests and concern of further spread. Here's a look at the artists who have pushed back their performances due to COVID-19. Stevie Nicks. Stevie Nicks canceled appearances at...
Every 2021 Concert & Festival Canceled Due to COVID-19

While there are a lot of promising signs in the current touring landscape -- from the successful rollouts of the Rolling Loud and Lollapalooza festivals to major events like Bonnaroo and ACL Fest remaining on the fall schedule -- there are plenty of examples of the surging COVID-19 pandemic's toll on an already-struggling industry.
More bands cancel shows due to Covid-19 cases

Whether people want to believe it or not, we are still in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic. And while touring has come back in a big way over the last couple of months, cases are still affecting shows. Loudwire reported Monday that over the weekend, more bands, namely KoRn,...
Milford Oyster Festival requiring proof of vaccination or negative COVID test for access to main concert stage area

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Organizers of the annual Milford Oyster Festival are announcing some COVID-related changes ahead of this weekend’s event. Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative COVID test received within the past 72 hours will be required to enter the main stage concert area at Fowler Field. This will not apply to the other areas of the festival.
Hear Tour Stories From Jimmy Eat World in This New Animated Video

Back in 1998, Jimmy Eat World wasn't yet one of the biggest bands ever to come out of Arizona, and Texas festival South by Southwest wasn't the well-funded, well-organized mega-event it is today. That's the starting point for the latest installment of "Beyond the Bus," an animated video series produced...
Quick Country 96.5

‘Yellowstone’ Star Jennifer Landon Announces Unexpected Death of ‘a Great Member of Our Yellowstone Family’

Yellowstone actor Jennifer Landon turned to social media to reveal the death of someone she considered part of the "Yellowstone family." Landon, who plays the very colorful character of a female ranch hand named Teeter on the show, posted to Instagram on July 15 to share the sad news with fans, writing, "We lost a great member of our Yellowstone Family. Matt Bulleri died unexpectedly of a heart attack on Wednesday while shooting a show in Los Angeles."
US actor Jay Pickett dies on set of western film

Jay Pickett, who is best known for his recurring role on General Hospital, has died on the set of his upcoming film. The 60-year-old actor was filming western Treasure Valley, which he both wrote and starred in, when he died sitting on a horse, according to co-star Jim Heffel. “Jay...
Actress Thea White dies after cancer surgery

Actress Thea White died Friday, July 30 at the Cleveland Clinic. She was 81. White, who portrayed Muriel Bagge on the animated television show "Courage the Cowardly Dog," suffered complications from a six-hour-liver cancer surgery July 20, her family said. Born Thea Zitzner in Newark on June 16, 1940, she...

