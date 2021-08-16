Cancel
U.S. Fish And Wildlife Service Faces Potential Lawsuit Over Record Manatee Die-Off

By WMFE
usf.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is facing the threat of a lawsuit over an unprecedented die-off of more than 905 manatees in Florida this year. The Center for Biological Diversity, Defenders of Wildlife and Save the Manatee Club filed the notice of intent to sue under the Endangered Species Act.

