Survey: Cars are still being used more than before the pandemic

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople in Germany currently use the car more than in the time before the pandemic. According to a recent survey by the German Aerospace Center (DLR), this is a trend that began a good year ago. 46 percent of the people who relied on a mix of cars, bicycles and...

Boston, MAWBUR

Commuting Survey Expects More Solo Drivers Post-Pandemic

The share of Boston employees who plan to commute alone in their own cars when they return to the office has dropped since last year, though it still stands higher than the pre-pandemic baseline, officials said Tuesday. Comparing survey responses from summer 2020 and spring 2021, city of Boston officials...
Personal Financefinancialadvisoriq.com

Pandemic Hurt Millennials’ Finances, Well-Being the Most: Survey

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected millennials’ finances more than those of any other age group, according to a report. The effects of the pandemic on personal finances have been disparate. Around 36% of people regardless of age said they’ve been negatively impacted, but 14% say the pandemic had a positive impact on their finances, The Society of Actuaries says. The findings are based on a survey of 2,017 individuals fielded from January 5 to 14.
TrafficBBC

Car use back to levels seen before first lockdown

Car use in Britain is now up to or higher than before the first lockdown, while the number of people using public transport has lagged behind, data from the Department for Transport shows. The data for cars compares the levels now as a percentage of the traffic on the first...
CarsTaylor Daily Press

Should using a car in the city become more expensive?

No one will deny that our (Belgian) cities are excessively saturated in terms of vehicular traffic. This harms not only our mobility, but also urban health. Shared bikes can greatly contribute to the solution: they are light, do not take up any space, do not pollute, and are affordable for everyone.
Trafficmotoringresearch.com

Government will fund hydrogen transport trials

The winners of a government competition to fund testing of hydrogen-powered vehicles have been announced. Public transport, supermarkets and even emergency services in the Tees Valley, near Middlesbrough and Stockton-on-Tees, will be involved in the £2.5 million scheme. Responsible for more than half of the UK’s hydrogen production, the North...
TrafficPhys.org

How research can encourage us to cycle more

How do you get to work in the mornings? Transport currently accounts for 25 per cent of GHG emissions in European cities. If we are to achieve our emissions targets, one of the things we need to do is change how we get to and from work. An EU project now hopes to influence these choices through nudging.
Environmenttheiet.org

Carbon footprint of robo-posties similar to human delivery

A study by researchers from the University of Michigan has assessed the carbon emissions associated with parcel delivery, identifying that whether parcels are delivered by robots or people, emissions are essentially the same; what really matters is the type of vehicle used. The coronavirus pandemic has driven up demand for...
Economymarketresearchtelecast.com

China increases rewards for people who report illegal market activities

SHANGHAI, Aug 20 (Reuters) – China’s markets regulator said on Friday it will increase rewards for people who report illegal activities in the market to up to 1 million yuan ($ 153,831.95), in a bid to exercise oversight. More strict. The State Administration for Market Regulation said it will apply...
