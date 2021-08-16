Cancel
Josh Giddey to miss Thunder summer league finale with ankle injury

By Cody Taylor
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Josh Giddey will not play in the team’s Las Vegas Summer League finale on Monday versus the San Antonio Spurs, the team announced.

Giddey will finish summer league having played only five minutes after suffering a sprained left ankle in his debut on Aug. 8. He has been listed as day-to-day since the injury and has missed the last three games for the Thunder.

The injury was not considered serious; the team held him out for precautionary measures. On Saturday, a report surfaced that Giddey could return to play versus the Indiana Pacers but the sixth overall pick was eventually ruled out.

The injury was certainly a blow to the Thunder and those fans wanting to watch him play in summer league. However, the team played it cautiously with the injury and opted not to rush him back for exhibition games.

