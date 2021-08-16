Zero Trust Security for Digital Workspaces

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. India has entered a new era of digitization due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The increased adoption of IT solutions, cloud platforms, digital payments and e-commerce has resulted in an increase in cyber threats. Recent data breaches at Mobikwik, Bizongo, JustDial, Unacademy, JusPay, Dr Reddy's, Lupin, Big Basket, and BuyUCoin, among others, have cast doubt on India's data security, prompting calls for the implementation of tough cybersecurity regulations. Indian startups face a significant risk of data breaches as a result of gaps in technology infrastructure and growing cyber legal practices. This has created an entirely new and untapped opportunity for Indian cybersecurity businesses. A nation's national and economic security depends on cybersecurity investments. The epidemic wasn't the only unanticipated setback for cybersecurity. Investing in 2021 set new records, but so did attacks. We will never fully secure the Internet if we continue to utilize it the way we are now. The banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector has aggressively altered itself and exploited technology to fulfil changing client requirements. While the digital transformation has improved the consumer experience and the bottom line, it has also exacerbated security risks.