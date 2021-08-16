2021 Chief Officer Award Winner: Private Company CTO Jason Keplinger, T-Rex Solutions

Jay-Z has made history several times over the course of his hip-hop career and business dealings, and now, he’s done it again!. The Parent Co., California’s leading vertically integrated cannabis company, has just announced the appointment of Troy Datcher as the company’s new chief executive officer. Datcher will take over duties on Sept 8. This appointment makes this the first time a Black CEO will be the head of a major public U.S. cannabis organization. The Parent Co.’s current CEO, Steve Allan, will continue with the company and assist with the leadership transition.