2021 Chief Officer Award Winner: Private Company CTO Jason Keplinger, T-Rex Solutions
Jason Keplinger, chief technology and innovation officer at T-Rex Solutions, LLC, has won WashingtonExec’s 2021 Chief Officer Award for Private Company CTO. In its second year, the Chief Officer Awards luncheon was held May 27 as a virtual live-streamed program to recognize C-suite executives in both industry and government for their innovation, expertise, impact and thought leadership.washingtonexec.com
Comments / 0