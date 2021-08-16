Cancel
Dragon Age Owes Its Title (And Its Dragons) To a Random Name Generator

By Wesley LeBlanc
IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDragon Age: Origins was originally a game without any dragons, but then a random name generator changed the game's setting. This news comes by way of TheGamer, which included the tidbit as part of a larger interview with Mark Darrah about Dragon Age's past, present, and future. As it turns out, the Dragon Age series was conceived without a name — there were some ideas, but nothing stuck, so the team decided to have a coder create a random name generator.

