Florida State

Tropical Storm Henri could form soon, while Fred forecast to hit Florida and Grace menaces Haiti

Janesville Gazette
 4 days ago

MIAMI — A tropical depression passing near Bermuda is forecast to turn into Tropical Storm Henri soon. Forecasters are also watching Tropical Storm Fred, which is bringing dangerous storm surge and flooding rain over portions of the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend Region ahead of its Monday landfall. Hispaniola is also bracing for possible flash flooding and mudslides from Tropical Depression Grace.

Navarre, FL
Apalachicola, FL
Miami, FL
Florida State
Cuba
