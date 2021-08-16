Tropical Storm Henri could form soon, while Fred forecast to hit Florida and Grace menaces Haiti

The delta strain is dealing a setback to the convention industry’s fragile recovery. Some big gatherings are being shut down as the number of coronavirus cases surges again, dealing a fresh hit to a business that was already struggling to revive from the era of social distancing and working from home. The New York International Automobile Show was canceled this month for the second year in a row because of concerns over the pandemic. In Florida, the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak, the North American Association of Food Equipment Manufacturers and the Global Surgical Conference called off their events, with organizers of the later, citing the “dramatic surge” in the state’s cases.