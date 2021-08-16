Advantage Engineers Announces New Vice President of Telecom in the East Region
COLUMBIA, Md. (PRWEB) August 16, 2021. Advantage Engineers, a nationwide engineering and consulting firm providing turnkey professional services for wireless, fiber, and broadband infrastructure projects, is pleased to announce that Iris Troiano has been named Vice President of Telecom in the East Region. Advantage Engineers, a Network Connex company, supports macro tower, DAS, and small cell deployments along with fiber optic and broadband network designs.www.chron.com
