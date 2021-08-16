Cancel
Trapped In The Hood Documentary Series Intro Episode 1

pinalcentral.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrapped In The Hood Documentary series first episode released on July 20 ,2021 welcome to Fake VS Real SHOW) YouTube channel like and subscribe to our page and hit the notification button now. we will never take anyone content and use it at all . We do not glamorize the drug or gang life.any content on this page will be from the person who has been interviewed on our page if you have a powerful story and would like to be interviewed on our page contact us no one has any rights or permission to use any content off of Fake VS Real platform . as we keep educating our youths and adults to making better choices . copyrighted 2021 This Documentary series presented by Robert and Lucinda is a story about the struggles and journey of Rob growing up in one of Detroit's worst Eastside hoods, what he went through, how he was able to overcome the street life, and where his journey had led him. This episode is with Rob Boyd and Richard Wershe Jr. AKA "White Boy Rick". There are many guest interviews and stories to come. Premiering now... #WHITEBOYRICK #CLIFFJONES #ROBBOYD #DETROIT #TRAPPEDINTHEHOOD.

Richard Wershe Jr.
#Documentary#Intro#Whiteboyrick#Trappedinthehood
