Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Momofuku and A-Sha Are Pleased to Announce That They Are Partnering to Bring Their Newest, Creation Momofuku x A-Sha Noodles, to Everyone's Kitchen

Houston Chronicle
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (PRWEB) August 16, 2021. Momofuku, the worldwide renowned innovative restaurant chain, and A-Sha Foods USA, the top producer of noodles from Taiwan, have recently announced the launch of Momofuku x A-Sha Noodles. These air-dried, never-fried noodles are flavor-packed like the dishes Momofuku is known for. Plus, like all A-Sha noodles, they have 11 grams of protein per serving and are made from simple, quality ingredients.

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Neville
Person
David Chang
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Noodles#Design#Food Drink#Prweb#A Sha Foods Usa#Soy Scallion#Taiwanese#Spicy Soy#Momofukunoodlebar#Asian American#The New York Times#Pbs#Academy Award#Brand Director
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

The One Dish Geoffrey Zakarian Never Makes Himself

Are you familiar with Geoffrey Zakarian? A celebrity chef, cookbook author, and owner of two New York City restaurants, Zakarian is most likely best known for his frequent appearances on Food Network. The chef is a longtime host of the cooking competition "Chopped," where he debuted as a judge way back in 2009 (via IMDb). Zakarian has also co-hosted "The Kitchen" and judged on "Beat Bobby Flay."
RecipesPosted by
TheStreet

Blue Apron Partners With Chef Sam Kass To Bring His Flexible And Non-prescriptive Cooking Approach To Kitchens Around The Country. (Photo: Business Wire)

Blue Apron (APRN) - Get Report is partnering with former White House Senior Policy Advisor and Chef, Sam Kass, to bring his flexible and non-prescriptive cooking approach to kitchens around the country. Available to order now, the Blue Apron x Chef Sam Kass menu features high-quality ingredients and customizable recipes, crafted for adaptability and balance.
Bethlehem, PAPosted by
The Morning Call

‘Bringing cakes to life’: Bethlehem’s newest bakery adding photos, animations and other special effects to desserts

A new sweet spot is bringing customized cakes to life in north Bethlehem. Film Cakez Bakery, which opened July 17 at 1401 High St., specializes in cake mapping, which is a combination of narratives, animations, photos and special effects that are projected onto a plain multi-tiered cake. Customers choose the images or live animation designs to fit their color palette or party theme, and owner ...
RestaurantsQSR Web

Yoshinoya Japanese Kitchen brings back a guest favorite

Summertime is grilled steak time at Yoshinoya Japanese Kitchen as the QSR, with 100 locations nationwide, is bringing back a customer favorite for a limited time. The menu now includes its grilled steak bowl, topped with a sweet and savory soy glaze at a price of $8.25, according to a press release.
Food & Drinksprogressivegrocer.com

Blue Apron Teams With Chef Sam Kass

Blue Apron is collaborating with Chef Sam Kass, a former White House senior policy advisor, to bring his flexible and non-prescriptive cooking philosophy to consumers. The Blue Apron x Chef Sam Kass menu offers high-quality ingredients and customizable recipes designed for adaptability and balance. “Throughout my career, I have seen...
Restaurantsretailtechinnovationhub.com

Wendy’s and REEF announce delivery kitchens tie up

Wendy’s and REEF are partnering to open and operate 700 delivery kitchens over the next five years across the US, Canada and the United Kingdom. This builds upon a test of eight dark kitchens in Canada beginning in late 2020. Through this commitment, SoftBank-backed Reef will become the first Wendy’s franchisee in the United Kingdom.
Posted by
Mashed

This Is Duff Goldman's Favorite Deep Dish Pizza Restaurant

Duff Goldman always seems to have a smile on his face and the celebrity baker does have a lot to be happy about. This year, the "Ace of Cakes" star welcomed his baby girl Josephine to the world, and ever since, his daughter has become the star of his social media. Goldman took to Instagram, announcing baby Goldman's birth back in February, saying, "I have no words to describe this blessing. @johnnapgoldman and I made a baby! Her name is Josephine and she is the most beautiful thing I've ever seen in the whole world."
RetailHypebae

Momofuku is Launching Its First-Ever Line of Noodles

David Chang‘s famed restaurant brand Momofuku is launching its first-ever line of noodles. Comprised of three unique flavors, the collection also includes an exclusive “Noodle Lover’s Box” featuring five packs of each flavor. The upcoming release will accompany Momofuku’s popular pantry products such as the Chili Crunch, Seasoned Salts, Soy...
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

The Secret Ingredient Guy Fieri Likes To Add To Italian Sauces

Restaurateur Guy Fieri is definitely a fan of Italian food, and he shared this passion with the world while visiting Italy for his show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." Chances are he didn't stick to ordinary pizza and pasta dishes, as the foodie certainly had plenty of options available to expand his taste buds. Although they get a lot of hate, anchovies are a significant component of Italian cuisine, according to Fine Dining Lovers. Whether Fieri discovered his love for the tiny fish on his Italian journey or elsewhere, he is certainly a proponent of incorporating them into dishes.
RecipesNews Channel Nebraska

14 Tiki Drink Recipes and Stocking Your Bar

Originally Posted On: https://crewsupplyco.com/blogs/sidebar/tiki-drink-recipes-blog-post. In celebration of National Rum Day on August 16th, we’re going to explore some aspects of tiki drinks since rum is the most common spirit used. We’ll take a look at the origin of tiki drinks, help you get your bar set up to make drinks and then share 14 of our favorite tiki drink recipes.
Atlanta, GAAtlanta Magazine

David Chang’s Fuku fried chicken launches in Atlanta

David Chang of Momofuku fame is bringing his take on fried chicken to the South. Tonight at 6 p.m., Fuku Neighborhood Kitchens will begin serving chicken fingers, waffle fries, and spicy chicken sandwiches (dubbed sandos) for delivery in Atlanta. What started as a secret menu item at Momofuku Noodle Bar in Manhattan is now a full-fledged ghost kitchen concept with nearly 50 locations around the country.
RecipesBon Appétit

Recreating Samin Nosrat's Ravioli From Taste

We challenged resident Bon Appétit supertaster and test kitchen director Chris Morocco to recreate Samin Nosrat's ravioli recipe using every sense he has - other than sight. Does Chris have all the salt, fat, acid, and heat he'll need to step up to the challenge?. Released on 08/19/2021. Ah! They're...
San Francisco, CApotreroview.net

Wine Bars Offer Neighborhoods a Toast

“Accessible” and “customer-driven” aren’t necessarily what come to mind when you think of the retail wine experience. But San Francisco’s neighborhood wine bars—with hybrid retail and dining options—have evolved to become fun and educational gathering places, thanks to a new crop of sommelier founders. Sommeliers, co-founders and owners of DECANTsf,...
Restaurantscititour.com

FUKU’S FAMOUS CHICKEN SANDOS ARRIVE AT ROCKEFELLER CENTER

After a nearly two-and-a-half year wait, Fuku has finally landed at Rockefeller Center, bringing its popular chicken sandos to Midtown. The chicken chain, part of Momofuku Chef David Chang’s empire, opened recently in the lower concourse between 49th and 50th Streets. The restaurant is serving up four chicken sandos: Spicy...
Restaurantsattractionsmagazine.com

Steakhouse 71 revealed, more foodie news shared from Walt Disney World

Boma – Flavors of Africa at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge reopened today, Aug. 20, with all-you-care-to-enjoy breakfast and dinner. All your favorites are back, incluidng creamy pap, turkey bobotie, pancakes, waffles, deviled eggs with salmon, and freshly-baked items from the Boma bakery. At dinner, the rotisserie area will serve up...
Restaurantspopville.com

“Looks like Tatte Bakery is coming to the former Momofuku space”

Thanks to My Utensil Crock for sending: “Looks like Tatte Bakery is coming to the former Momofuku place in CityCenter on 11th!”. For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser.
Recipesourstate.com

In the Kitchen: Udon Noodle Stir-Fry

1 tablespoon cooking oil, such as clarified butter. Peanuts and cilantro leaves, coarsely chopped and toasted. For the sauce: Squeeze out the juice of the orange and lime and whisk in the vinegar, soy sauce, honey, and red pepper flakes; set aside. For the stir-fry: Rinse the scallops, set them...

Comments / 0

Community Policy