Momofuku and A-Sha Are Pleased to Announce That They Are Partnering to Bring Their Newest, Creation Momofuku x A-Sha Noodles, to Everyone's Kitchen
NEW YORK (PRWEB) August 16, 2021. Momofuku, the worldwide renowned innovative restaurant chain, and A-Sha Foods USA, the top producer of noodles from Taiwan, have recently announced the launch of Momofuku x A-Sha Noodles. These air-dried, never-fried noodles are flavor-packed like the dishes Momofuku is known for. Plus, like all A-Sha noodles, they have 11 grams of protein per serving and are made from simple, quality ingredients.www.chron.com
