Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) accused President Joe Biden on Tuesday of pulling “the rug out from underneath” Afghanistan’s armed forces. “This all goes back to Joe Biden’s decision to rush the troops out by September 11, something that was totally needless and set up the Afghans for failure,” Cotton said in a morning Fox News interview with Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino, speaking in reference to the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan. He cited the Biden administration recalling U.S. Army Gen. Scott Miller from Bagram Air Force Base in July — over Miller’s objections — and said the administration crippled Afghanistan’s armed forces by preventing contractors from staying in the region.