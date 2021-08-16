Cancel
Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani fled from the Taliban 'in four cars and a helicopter filled with cash and had to leave some behind because it wouldn't all fit in', Russians claim

 5 days ago

Russia's embassy in Kabul said on Monday that Afghan President Ashraf Ghani had fled the country with four cars and a helicopter full of cash and had to leave some money behind as it would not all fit in, the RIA news agency reported.

Ghani, whose current whereabouts are unknown, said he left Afghanistan on Sunday as the Taliban entered Kabul virtually unopposed. In a Facebook post on Sunday, he said he wanted to avoid bloodshed.

Initial reports suggested that Ghani had fled to Tajikistan, but reports from Al Jazeera later claimed he had flown to Uzbekistan, citing his personal bodyguard.

Russia has said it will retain a diplomatic presence in Kabul and hopes to develop ties with the Taliban even as it says it is no rush to recognise them as the country's rulers and will closely observe their behaviour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32zeFY_0bTNKRy900
Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani laughs during a function at the Afghan presidential palace in Kabul, August 4, 2021. Less than two weeks later, on August 15, Ghani fled the country. Russia's embassy in Kabul said on Monday Ghani had fled the country with four cars and a helicopter full of cash and had to leave some money behind as it would not all fit in
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27k2Ec_0bTNKRy900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fFW9p_0bTNKRy900

'As for the collapse of the (outgoing) regime, it is most eloquently characterised by the way Ghani fled Afghanistan,' Nikita Ishchenko, a spokesman for the Russian embassy in Kabul, was quoted as saying by RIA.

'Four cars were full of money, they tried to stuff another part of the money into a helicopter, but not all of it fit. And some of the money was left lying on the tarmac,' he was quoted as saying.

Ischenko, the Russian embassy spokesman, confirmed his comments to Reuters. He cited 'witnesses' as the source of his information. Reuters could not independently confirm the veracity of his account immediately.

President Vladimir Putin's special representative on Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said earlier it was unclear how much money the fleeing government would leave behind.

'I hope the government that has fled did not take all the money from the state budget. It will be the bedrock of the budget if something is left,' Kabulov told Moscow's Ekho Moskvy radio station.

Ghani fled the country on Sunday night as the insurgents encircled the capital - saying he wanted to avoid bloodshed - capping a military victory that saw them capture all cities in just 10 days.

In a Facebook post, Ghani said he had left the country to avoid clashes with the Taliban that would endanger millions of Kabul residents.

'Dear countrymen!' he wrote. 'Today, I came across a hard choice; I should stand to face the armed Taliban who wanted to enter the palace or leave the dear country that I dedicated my life to protecting and protecting the past twenty years.

'If there were still countless countrymen martyred and they would face the destruction and destruction of Kabul city, the result would have been a big human disaster in this six million city.

'The Taliban have made it to remove me, they are here to attack all Kabul and the people of Kabul. In order to avoid the bleeding flood, I thought it was best to get out.'

Some social media users branded Ghani, who did not disclose his location, a coward for leaving them in chaos. Al Jazeera reported he had flown to Uzbekistan, citing his personal bodyguard.

'The Taliban have won with the judgement of their swords and guns, and are now responsible for the honour, property and self-preservation of their countrymen,' Ghani said after fleeing.

Taliban officials said they had received no reports of any clashes anywhere in the country: 'The situation is peaceful,' one official said. The Taliban controlled 90 percent of state buildings and fighters had been told to prevent any damage, the official added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ot21J_0bTNKRy900
Pictured: Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, August 15, 2021

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, who fought in the Soviet-Afghan War during the 1980s and helped ex-chief Mohammad Omar create the Taliban in 1994, has already been installed as the head of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, according to reports in the Arab world.

Video from Afghanistan's parliament building showed Taliban fighters entering the main chamber today. The grainy footage showed fighters carrying weapons sitting at a table at the head of the chamber under the government's seal, with some smiling and posing for photographs.

On Sunday, Taliban fighters took control of Afghanistan's presidential palace in Kabul, with members of the group posing at another table.

Victorious Taliban fighters patrolled Kabul on Monday after a stunningly swift end to Afghanistan's 20-year war, as thousands of people mobbed the city's airport trying to flee the group's feared hardline brand of Islamist rule.

It took the Taliban just over a week to seize control of the country after a lightning sweep that ended in Kabul as government forces trained for years and equipped by Britain, the United States and other Western nations at a cost of billions of dollars, melted away.

As the militants declared victory and claimed peace had been brought to the country, at least five people were killed in Kabul airport and another three reportedly died falling from a plane, while hundreds tried to forcibly enter aircraft leaving the Afghan capital, witnesses said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2azmRw_0bTNKRy900
In a Facebook post on Sunday (pictured), Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani said he fled the country because wanted to avoid bloodshed

One witness said he had seen the bodies of five people being taken to a vehicle. Another witness said it was not clear whether the victims were killed by gunshots or in a stampede.

U.S. troops, who are in charge of the airport, earlier fired in the air to scatter the crowd, a U.S. official said, but officials were not immediately available to comment on the deaths.

Meanwhile, refugees have been massing at the borders as people desperately try to flee Afghanistan before the Taliban's brutal rules are implemented, with pictures from the country's border with Pakistan showing hundreds of people queuing in an attempt to leave.

'Today is a great day for the Afghan people and the mujahideen. They have witnessed the fruits of their efforts and their sacrifices for 20 years,' Mohammad Naeem, the spokesman for the Taliban's political office, told Al Jazeera TV. 'Thanks to God, the war is over in the country.'

