Baseball

On to LLSWS semifinals for Green Country after 4-0 shutout of Arizona

By MIKE KAYS mkays@muskogeephoenix.com
Posted by 
Muskogee Daily Phoenix
Muskogee Daily Phoenix
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SK20G_0bTNKFcf00

It’s on to the Little League World Series semifinals.

Following an unexpected idle day Sunday, Green Country All-Stars entered bracket play on Monday finding themselves in a tight game early with a team that qualified despite losing each of its pool games.

In the end, a 4-0 win over Cave Creek, Ariz., puts the Muskogee-based team two wins away from a Little League Softball World Series championship in Greenville, N.C.

The Arizona entry, which came in 0-3, took the last spot out of the Jennie Finch pool when Orangeburg, N.Y. (1-3) failed COVID-19 protocol after Sunday’s game.

In the circle for the third time in this tournament, Cambri Casey fanned 13 Arizona batters and allowed just three hits, enough to overcome an offense that wasn’t at its best Monday after scoring 19 runs in its previous two games.

“Cambri pitches with a lot of confidence,” said Green Country manager Johnny Hutchens.

She struck out 11 in their World Series opener last Wednesday, a 3-1 win over Robbinsville, N.J.

“I was hitting the spots where I like to pitch it,” said Casey, speaking of the outside corner she wore out all day Monday.

The winner of the Jessica Mendoza pool at 3-0, Green Country will face in Tuesday’s semifinals Columbia, Mo., a 4-0 winner over Las Vegas in the first game on Monday. That semifinal is set for 3 p.m. Tuesday. That game along with the championship round, will be on ESPN2.

Green Country was rained out on Sunday in its final pool game against winless Zionsville, Ind. The weather delays led to the cancellation of that game, the only game scheduled Sunday with no impact on the bracket seeding.

“We were in a routine and going pretty good, but ’m not making any excuses there,” said Green Country manager Johnny Hutchens. “The young lady from Arizona did a good job pitching with us and we came out flat today, which is uncharacteristic of us, but we’ll get that fixed and be ready for our next one.”

Green Country, which managed just seven hits against Arizona pitcher Lilly Hamel, got a single runs in the second and third.

Lilly Beverage reached first base on an infield error in the second and after moving to second on a passed ball, scored on Aleigh Tucker’s single to left. With one out on the third, Juliana Hutchens doubled home Taylan Starr, who singled just before Hutchens stepped in.

In the fifth, Starr’s single brought home Alexis Kierstead, who led the inning off with a triple. Starr then came home on Riley Dotson’s groundout.

Tucker and Starr had two hits apiece.

Casey didn’t give up a hit until three batters into the third. She walked two. Hamel had just two strikeouts and walked one.

The national finals on Wednesday represents this year’s Little League championship. There is no international play in Little League championships this year due to the pandemic.

Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Muskogee, OK
