Rekor Systems, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

buffalonynews.net
 4 days ago

Second quarter 2021 gross revenue increased 60% to $4.3 million as compared to $2.7 million in the second quarter of 2020. First half 2021 gross revenue increased 99% to $8.5 million as compared to $4.3 million in the prior year. Second quarter 2021 gross margin was 66%, up from 52%...

www.buffalonynews.net

Stocksmodernreaders.com

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.580-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $253.10 million-$253.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $249.24 million.ZIX also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.150-$0.150 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.700-$0.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. VTR stock opened at $54.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. Ventas has a 12 month low of $37.83 and a 12 month high of $61.09.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Workiva (NYSE:WK) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.120-$-0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $108 million-$109 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.07 million.Workiva also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.040 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$612.17 Million in Sales Expected for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to post $612.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for DexCom’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $618.10 million and the lowest is $603.10 million. DexCom reported sales of $500.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.450-$3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.60 billion-$16.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.74 billion.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.000-$5.250 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.450-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.90 billion-$3.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.74 billion.
Businessbuffalonynews.net

Bexil Corporation Announces its Application to Subscribe to the OTC Disclosure & News Service and Intention to Qualify for the OTC Pink Current Information Tier

MILLBROOK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2021 / Bexil Corporation (OTC PINK:BXLC) ('Bexil' or the 'Company') today announced that pursuant to the direction of its Board of Directors it has submitted an application to subscribe to the OTC Disclosure and News Service and intends to qualify its common stock for the OTC Pink Current Information Tier in connection with, among other things, maintaining eligibility for public quotations in the OTC market pursuant to Exchange Act Rule 15c2-11.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.600-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -. A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company.Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Exelon has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.06.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.300-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.Envestnet also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.580-$0.580 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.25)-(0.21) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.23). The company issued revenue guidance of $144-154 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $153.36 million.Cree also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.250-$-0.210 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.430-$0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $510 million-$530 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $537.21 million.Progyny also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.030-$0.070 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.796-$0.826 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Shares ofAMCR stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.36. 166,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,225,934. Amcor has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $12.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.820-$0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $713 million-$738 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $709.13 million. Shares...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.780-$6.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.19 billion-$4.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.08 billion.Synopsys also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.750-$1.800 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.300-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $660 million-$670 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $656.68 million.Novanta also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.550-$0.600 EPS.
Financial Reportsbuffalonynews.net

Diversified Energy Company Announces Enlarged Credit Facility Borrowing Base

BIRMINGHAM, AL / August 18, 2021 / Diversified Energy Company PLC (LSE:DEC) is pleased to announce its lenders, led by KeyBank National Association, have completed an amendment ('Amendment') to the Company's senior secured credit facility ('Credit Facility') highlighted by an increase to the borrowing base to $625 million and inclusive of a maturity extension and certain changes to other terms.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68-1.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.Landstar System also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.550 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Avista (NYSE:AVA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.420-$2.620 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avista also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.960-$2.160 EPS. Shares of Avista stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on...
San Francisco, CAbuffalonynews.net

Wikisoft Corp. (OTCQB:WSFT) Announces Entry Into Amended and Restated Common Stock Purchase Agreement with Triton Funds

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Wikisoft Corp. (the 'Company,' 'we,' and 'our') (OTCQB:WSFT) today announced that on August 17, 2021, it has entered into an Amended and Restated Common Stock Purchase Agreement (the 'Amended Purchase Agreement') with TRITON FUNDS, LP, a Delaware limited partnership ('TRITON FUNDS') amending and restating the original Common Stock Purchase Agreement between the Company and TRITON FUNDS which was signed on June 8th2021 (the 'Original Agreement').
Marketsbuffalonynews.net

EHT to Resume Trading on August 19

NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV:EHT) ('EHT' or the 'Company'), a leader in renewable energy technologies, is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the 'Exchange') to resume trading on the Exchange on Thursday, August 19, 2021 following the conditional approval of its transformative acquisition of Windular Research and Technologies.

