Memphis, TN

US Customs Seizes Shipments of Fake COVID Vaccination Cards

Birmingham Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Customs and Border Protection agents say they have now seized more than 121 shipments containing more than 3,000 counterfeit COVID-19 vaccine cards this year alone. In a release, the agency said agents have intercepted the shipments at the port of Memphis, Tennessee, all of them from China and bound for different U.S. cities. The manifest usually indicates the contents are paper or greeting cards. Inside were packs of 20, 51 or 100 of the counterfeit cards.

Posted by
The Associated Press

Feds seize over 3,000 fake vaccination cards in Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — More than 3,000 fake COVID-19 vaccination cards have been confiscated at cargo freight facilities at the Anchorage airport as they were being shipped from China, officials said Thursday. Officers from U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized the cards in the past week as they arrived in...
New Orleans, LAnewsandguts.com

Federal Agents Confiscate Thousands of Counterfeit Vaccine Cards Bound For New Orleans, Other U.S. Cities

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in Memphis seized a stash of thousands of fake coronavirus vaccination cards printed with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention logo. The cards had been shipped from Shenzhen, China, to people in various cities around the United States, including New Orleans, supposedly to be sold to unvaccinated people trying to skirt restrictions that require proof of vaccination.
Posted by
96.5 KVKI

Fake COVID Vaccination Cards are Showing Up All Over, Including Louisiana

The latest, strictest COVID vaccination mandates ordered by New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell go into effect today. The new rules order that employees and customers the city's restaurants, bars, venues, casinos, and gyms either be able to show proof proof of vaccination or a negative test not more that 72 hours old.
Healthsuperhits1027.com

Border Patrol Seize Thousands Of Fake Vaccination Cards

Border Patrol agents say they’ve confiscated thousands of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards shipped to the U.S. from China. CBP officials say 121 bundles seized in Memphis contained more than 3,000 fake cards printed with the CDC logo. It was easy to spot them as fake, however – the cards were...
New Orleans, LAKPLC TV

Thousands of fake COVID vaccine cards headed for NOLA intercepted

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A shipment of fake COVID vaccine cards from China, headed to New Orleans, has been intercepted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers in Memphis. Officers say there were 15 such shipments of low-quality counterfeit vaccine cards. The cards had blank lines for names, birthdays, lot numbers, and even a CDC logo, but were riddled with typos, unfinished words, and some Spanish verbiage was misspelled.
Public HealthCNET

You may be COVID 'carded': How to store your vaccine card on any phone

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. New York is doing it, and so is San Francisco. Now Samsung is joining in. Across the US and the rest of the world, companies, apps and municipalities are making it easier to digitally store and display your COVID-19 vaccination card. As the delta plus variant continues to claim lives, one theme keeps popping up: You may need to have proof that you're vaccinated on you at all times. From coast to coast, many cities are starting to require customers to prove they've been vaccinated before they can go to a restaurant, theater, concert or gym.
Public HealthAOL Corp

Here come the vaccine mandates

As the hypercontagious Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to spread across the country, more and more businesses and government agencies are pushing policy changes to mandate vaccinations against the virus. The latest flurry of changes arrived over the past week and stretch across many aspects of American life, including...

