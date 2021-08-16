Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

$500 million in Emergency Rural Health Care Grant funding available through American Rescue Plan

By OP-ED
buckscountyherald.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSDA is providing up to $500 million in grant funding for eligible applicants and eligible facilities to help broaden access to COVID-19 testing and vaccines, health care services, telehealth services, food assistance through food banks and food distribution facilities, and collaborative, evidence-based support for the long-term sustainability of rural health care.

www.buckscountyherald.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Health#Rural Health#Health Care Services#Usda#Community Facilities#The American Rescue Plan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
Related
Bozeman, MTKULR8

USDA discussed Emergency Rural Health Care Grant Program in Bozeman

BOZEMAN, Mont. - The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently announced a $500 million grant that will assist with rural health care facilities, tribes, and communities expand access to healthcare in Montana. $2.7 million of the half of billion dollars to go towards COVID-19 vaccines, health care services, and nutrition assistance...
Health Servicesmprnews.org

USDA announces $500 million grant initiative for rural health care expansion, support

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will send up to $500 million for rural Minnesota health care providers, facilities and clinics to expand operations. Secretary Tom Vilsack and Minnesota U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith unveiled the initiative Thursday in front of River’s Edge Hospital and Clinic in St. Peter after touring the hospital accompanied by city and county officials, hospital administrators and staff. River’s Edge has spent millions of dollars to upgrade the campus through a USDA program.
Health Servicessouthernminn.com

U.S. Ag secretary announces $500M in grants for rural health care providers

In rural Minnesota, finding the right level of care can be a challenge. Le Center resident Charlene Washa knows that challenge well. For five years, Washa has lived with a diagnosis Parkinson’s disease, and while she had multiple options for physical therapy, few hospitals offered the long-term exercise care she needed to stay ahead of her condition.
Whatcom County, WAwhatcomtalk.com

National Issues, Local Support: The American Rescue Plan, the Affordable Care Act, and Your Local Community Health Center

Submitted by Unity Care NW, written by Kate Wojnicki, ARNP. Everyone deserves to live their healthiest life, but health care continues to elude many Americans. For some, the decision to go to the doctor can still mean the difference between affording basics like food or rent. Copays and high deductibles can keep people from seeking care. Before the Affordable Care Act (also known as the ACA or Obamacare) was signed in 2010, more than 60 million American’s were uninsured. Under the law, cost-sharing reductions helped lower the cost of health care coverage for low-income individuals and families.
Public Healthpih.org

Why Massachusetts Needs American Rescue Plan Funds to Fix Local Public Health Systems

Demanding an end to “Band-Aid” measures that neglect lower-income communities, local health officials and advocates rallied outside the Massachusetts State House earlier this month calling for the state to direct $250 million toward strengthening local public health departments. These funds stem from the American Rescue Plan Act, which passed the United States Congress in March. Barbara L’Italien, Partners In Health’s senior government affairs advisor and a former state legislator, was at the rally. We asked her for what purposes advocates want that money in Massachusetts, and how their plan fits into PIH’s broader vision of reimagining public health systems across the U.S. after the pandemic.
Salem, ORgorgenewscenter.com

American Rescue Plan Act Competitive Grant Awards

Salem, Ore – In March of this year, the State Library of Oregon received nearly $3 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA). These funds were given to the State Library by the federal Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) to help Oregon libraries, museums, and related nonprofits promote digital inclusion and connectivity, address needs arising from the pandemic, and generally support efforts to provide equitable service to communities.
Lancaster County, NEklin.com

American Rescue Plan Federal Funding Benefitting Area Non-Profits

City of Lincoln and Lancaster County officials today announced the availability of $21 million for nonprofit services impacted by the pandemic. Priorities for the funding are needs that are exacerbated by the pandemic, including food, housing, utilities, mental health, racial equity, and victim safety. The funding is made available by the American Rescue Plan State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds.
Politicsscriptype.com

Sagamore receives American Rescue Plan Act funds

After President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan Act in March, townships waited to see if they would be included as recipients of a portion of the funds. The ARPA is a legislative package that funds vaccinations, provides immediate direct relief to families bearing the brunt of the COVID-19 crisis and supports struggling communities, according to whitehouse.gov.
Health Servicesmybasin.com

INCREASED EMERGENCY SNAP BENEFITS CONTINUE IN AUGUST

(Salem) – Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in August. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020, to give SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In August, approximately 417,000 SNAP households will receive approximately $66...
Richmond, VAWRIC TV

Extra SNAP benefits coming on Aug. 16

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Social Services has confirmed to 8News that eligible SNAP households will receive emergency allotment benefits this month. The benefits will be loaded onto Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards Monday, Aug. 16. According to an email 8News received from VDSS at the end...
Columbia, SCTimes and Democrat

Emergency SNAP supplements extended

COLUMBIA – Gov. Henry McMaster and S.C. Department of Social Services Director Michael Leach have extended the deadline for federally-funded emergency supplements for lower income elderly, young and at-risk South Carolinians who participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Since the state is no longer under a declared state of emergency, the supplements were set to expire on Aug. 1, 2021. South Carolinians who receive SNAP benefits (used for the purchase of household food) will continue receiving the monthly supplement through the end of the year.
Public Healthwillmarradio.com

People can now apply for $100 gift card COVID-19 vaccine reward

(St. Paul, MN) -- Governor Tim Walz says that Minnesotans can now submit their requests for the 100-dollar vaccination rewards program Wednesday. People 12 years of age and older who have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine since July 30th can submit a request for a 100-dollar Visa gift card. The form will remain open for submissions for Minnesotans who get their first dose until August 15th. You can sign up online at at mn-dot-gov-slash-covid19.
Politicswilliamsonhomepage.com

Fourth round of P-EBT benefits announced to help eligible families

The Tennessee Department of Human Services announced a fourth round of the state's Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program for qualifying families to help purchasing food. According to a TDHS news release, the program will see eligible school-aged children who were receiving benefits from the National School Lunch Program...
AdvocacyPosted by
CBS News

Food stamps — now $7 a day — are set to get chopped

Soon after the pandemic shuttered the U.S. economy, food banks were overwhelmed by demand, with cars lined up for miles as people in need waited to pick up groceries. As the hunger crisis worsened, the federal government stepped in to increase food stamp benefits. Now that enhancement is set to...
Educationnorthwestmoinfo.com

P-EBT Extension Announced To Cover Food Costs Not Served In School Last Year

The Missouri Department of Social Services says a deadline has been extended for families to apply for Pandemic-Electronic Benefit Transfer, or P-EBT, benefits for families that needed to cover the extra cost of household food that they would have received otherwise by qualifying for reduced-price meals at school during the 2020-21 school year. The deadline extension is now August 20th.
U.S. Politicsdeltadailynews.com

Feds Consider Withholding Funds To Encourage Vaccinations

The Biden administration is considering using federal regulatory powers and the threat of withholding federal funds from institutions to push more Americans to get vaccinated — a huge potential shift in the fight against the virus and a far more muscular approach to getting shots into arms, according to four people familiar with the deliberations. The effort could apply to institutions as varied as long-term-care facilities, cruise ships, and universities, potentially impacting millions of Americans, according to the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive conversations. The conversations are in the early phases and no firm decisions have been made, the people said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy