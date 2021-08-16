$500 million in Emergency Rural Health Care Grant funding available through American Rescue Plan
USDA is providing up to $500 million in grant funding for eligible applicants and eligible facilities to help broaden access to COVID-19 testing and vaccines, health care services, telehealth services, food assistance through food banks and food distribution facilities, and collaborative, evidence-based support for the long-term sustainability of rural health care.www.buckscountyherald.com
