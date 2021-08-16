Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Quest Resource: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Laredo Morning Times
 4 days ago

THE COLONY, Texas (AP) _ Quest Resource Holding Corp. (QRHC) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $699,000. On a per-share basis, the The Colony, Texas-based company said it had net income of 3 cents. The recycling company posted revenue of $36.9 million in the period. Quest Resource shares have...

www.lmtonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapshot#Quest Resource#Colony#Ap#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Recycling
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Will Announce Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will report $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.81. Nasdaq posted earnings per share of $1.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Expect Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.80 Million

Analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) will report sales of $116.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cactus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $115.60 million and the highest is $118.00 million. Cactus posted sales of $59.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$612.17 Million in Sales Expected for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to post $612.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for DexCom’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $618.10 million and the lowest is $603.10 million. DexCom reported sales of $500.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) will announce ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.24). Ardmore Shipping reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 45%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Financial ReportsThe State

Sharps Compliance: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $5.1 million. The Houston-based company said it had net income of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 17 cents per share. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$292.53 Million in Sales Expected for Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) will report $292.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $289.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $295.85 million. Lumber Liquidators posted sales of $295.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

$780,000.00 in Sales Expected for AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) This Quarter

Analysts expect AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) to announce sales of $780,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $800,000.00 and the lowest is $750,000.00. AquaBounty Technologies posted sales of $70,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,014.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) will announce $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.71. Southside Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Ciena’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Ciena posted earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to Post -$0.52 EPS

Equities analysts expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to announce earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the lowest is ($0.60). TG Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.73) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$1.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) to report $1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.95 and the lowest is $1.33. Bonanza Creek Energy posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 230%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) to announce earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lipocine’s earnings. Lipocine reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mizuho Downgrades Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) to Neutral

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tokyo Electron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TOELY opened at $98.42 on Wednesday. Tokyo Electron has a 12-month low of $59.84 and a 12-month high of $115.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.86.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Poxel (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Poxel SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It offers drugs for metabolic diseases such as diabetes and related metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of Imeglimin, PXL770 and PXL007 which are in clinical trial stage. Poxel SA is headquartered in Lyon, France. “. Shares of PXXLF stock...
Stocksinvesting.com

Will XP Inc.?A (XP) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?

XP Inc.?A (NASDAQ:XP) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this company is...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Spectris Plc manufactures, develops and supplies industrial automation equipment. The company comprises Materials Analysis segment, Test & Measurement segment, In-Line Instrumentation segment and Industrial Controls segment. The Materials Analysis segment provides products to determine structure, composition, quantity and quality of particles and materials. The Test and Measurement segment supplies test, measurement and analysis equipment and software for product design, manufacturing control and environmental monitoring systems. The In-line Instrumentation segment provides process analytical measurement, asset monitoring and on-line controls for both primary processing and the converting industries. The Industrial Controls segment provides products and solutions which monitor, control, inform, track and trace during the production process. Spectris Plc is headquartered in Egham, the United Kingdom. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Compass (NYSE:COMP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Compass Inc. provides an end-to-end platform for residential real estate agents to deliver service to seller and buyer clients. The company’s platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service and other critical functionality, for the real estate industry and core brokerage services. Compass Inc. is based in New York. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) PT at $51.86

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has received an average rating of “Sell” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.86.
modernreaders.com

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB offers fashion products with a broad and varied selection for women, men, teens and children through retail outlets mainly in Europe. The Company also sells its products via catalogues and the Internet. The women’s collection includes basics to tailored classics, sportswear, maternity clothes, accessories and shoes. The men’s collections include tailored pieces, modern basics, leisurewear accessories, underwear and shoes. The jeans & denim includes traditional five-pocket jeans, trendy fashion jeans and denim models in organic cotton. H&M’s cosmetics department provides a wide range of makeup, skin care and body care products. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a subsidiary of Ramsbury Invest AB and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Comments / 0

Community Policy