Quest Resource: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Ciena’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Ciena posted earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd.