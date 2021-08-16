Cancel
Memphis, TN

US Customs Seizes Shipments of Fake COVID Vaccination Cards

buffalonynews.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Customs and Border Protection agents say they have now seized more than 121 shipments containing more than 3,000 counterfeit COVID-19 vaccine cards this year alone. In a release, the agency said agents have intercepted the shipments at the port of Memphis, Tennessee, all of them from China and bound for different U.S. cities. The manifest usually indicates the contents are paper or greeting cards. Inside were packs of 20, 51 or 100 of the counterfeit cards.

