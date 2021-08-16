Babe Ruth World Series: Dream start for Tallassahee/Leon

Robert Caleb Walsh rounds third base and heads for home during the seventh inning for Tallahassee/Leon (Florida) during a 13-9 win over Sandy (Oregon) on Sunday on Bookin Memorial Field at the 14-year-old Babe Ruth World Series. Scott Jackson/The Courier

OTTUMWA – What does a team over 1,000 miles from home do on a day off in the state of Iowa?

"We're going to go up to Dyersville and take in the Field of Dreams," said Bruce Williams, manager of the Tallahassee/Leon 14-year-old Babe Ruth baseball team. "We're going to try to get on the field, take some practice and take some pictures on the field while we're there."

Much like Tim Anderson and the Chicago White Sox on Thursday night, the Southeast regional champions from Florida were riding high when they arrived on the famous field surrounded by northeast Iowa farmland on Monday. Tallahassee/Leon is 2-0 in the Babe Ruth World Series, standing alone atop the National Division of the tournament after showcasing their versitility over the weekend with two very different types of wins.

On Saturday, Caleb Thomas faced the minimum in five innings on the mound allowing just one walk and no hits in a 10-0, six-inning win over Midwest Plains champion Rapid City (South Dakota). Thomas would have an impact with just one trip to the plate in Sunday's 13-9 comeback victory over Sandy (Oregon), delivering a one-out pinch-hit RBI single to left that snapped a 9-9 tie in the top of the seventh.

"We never gave up. We knew we could come out with a win," Thomas said after completing Tallahassee/Leon's rally from as much as five runs down against the Pacific Northwest regional champions. "We just did our own thing. That's how we play baseball and that's how we did it."

Tallahasse/Leon looked like a team that could easily be playing this Saturday in the Babe Ruth World Series championship game, showcasing everything from clutch hitting to stellar pitching throughout the first two days of the tournament. Against Rapid City, the Florida squad came up with six run-scoring hits in four different innings with two outs, extending rallies that helped give Thomas plenty of support.

On the mound Saturday, Thomas retired the first six Rapid City batters in order mixing in three strikeouts with three outs recorded on the infield. After walking Ethan Wilson to open the third, Thomas got some help from his defense as Robert Caleb Walsh threw out Wilson trying to steal second, erasing the only base runner that Rapid City would have through the first five innings.

"I just kept my head clear and do my thing. I try not to worry about anything else," Thomas said. "I just try not to feel any added pressure when I'm out there."

That mindset seemed to help Tallahassee/Leon on Sunday after eight walks in the first four innings aided Sandy's four-run rally in the second inning and a five-run tiebreaking rally in the fourth. Kobe Sparks delivered a two-out, two-run double for the Oregon squad, opening a sudden 9-4 lead over Florida putting Sandy seemingly in control of winning their tournament debut.

Williams, however, knew his team had what it took to come back.

"We've found our way from behind before," Williams said. "I was hoping we'd be able to find some magic again."

Three straight hits with two outs closed Sandy's lead to 9-6 in the fifth. Thomas King shut down Oregon on the mound, striking out the side in the bottom of the inning before three walks and a hit batter helped Tallahassee/Leon score twice more in the sixth, making the deficit 9-8 heading into the final inning.

"It was a very tight strike zone both ways, but we tried to take advantage of it when we could," Williams said. "They made a few mistakes that we capitalized on, but mostly it came to us coming up with some big hits when we needed to with runners in scoring position."

Tallahassee/Leon tied the game at 9-9 without giving up an out. After striking out Austin Kobetitsch for a much needed first out, Brayden Sievertsen got within a strike of setting down Thomas giving Oregon a chance to get to the bottom of the seventh with the score tied.

Thomas fouled off two pitches, then hit a hard liner that bounced off left fielder Matthew Kosderka who dove to try and record the second out. Tyler Anderson followed with his second hit, a two-run double, that put Tallahassee/Leon up 12-9 in the seventh.

"These guys have played in some big games, but there are always some nerves when you come out to play in a World Series," Williams said. "If you're going to come all this way, why not try to win the whole thing? We've hit the ball when it counted, we've taken advantage of the opportunities. You can't ask for a better start."