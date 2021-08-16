Cancel
SigmaSense Announces New Patents Granted

#10,963,092 - Channel Driver Circuit. #10,963,093 - Analog Front End Channel Driver Circuit. #11,061,082 - Single Line Hall effect Sensor Drive and Sense. The recently issued patents cover SigmaSense's core technology, which is pioneering a digital transformation to software defined sensing solutions. As an indicator of the importance of this technology to the sensing industry, the core IP from SigmaSense has already been cited in multiple patents by more than 30 companies. The most recent patents describe the low-power, multi-frequency, analog to digital converters (ADC), which have continuous driving and sensing of analog systems. The unique current and frequency technology provides continuous and concurrent drive and sense that delivers instantaneous sensing data without the traditional need to measure voltage thresholds. This technology has multiple applications in the world of touch sensing, electric vehicles and medical applications among others.

