GameChanger: Ali Von Paris

By Janelle Erlichman Diamond
baltimoremagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was Ali Von Paris’ junior year of college when she suddenly found herself without a job. The University of Maryland student had been working most nights at the Thirsty Turtle, a campus dive bar, to supplement her financial aid. When it abruptly shuttered, she was devastated and unsure how to pay her rent. Instead of completely falling apart, she went back to her apartment and mocked up a “Barely Remembered, Never Forgotten” lacrosse pinnie as an ode to the popular bar. She posted it for sale on her social media and it exploded. Orders soon topped $10,000, and a company—quickly named based on the location of the bank where she opened a business account—was born.

